Pulasa, also known as Godavari Hilsa, is highly sought after in the Godavari region. The fish is associated with the monsoon season and is particularly prized for its rich flavour and delicate flesh.

Its availability is limited, making fresh catches especially valuable. As the Godavari receives increased water flow during the rainy season, fishermen and local food lovers eagerly wait for Pulasa to appear in the river.

The Rs 26,000 sale comes shortly after another Pulasa reportedly fetched Rs 20,000 for a one-kilogram fish.

A 1 kg Pulasa fish caught in the Gauthami Godavari river at Yanam fetched ₹20,000 at an auction. A local fisherman won the bid and sent the prized catch to a businessman in Hyderabad.#Pulasa #Yanam #Godavari #FishAuction #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/OsNnSoG5cM — Gummalla Lakshmana (@GUMMALLALAKSHM3) September 20, 2026

That fish was reportedly bought and sent to a businessman in Hyderabad.