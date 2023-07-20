Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Proteins to Hydration: 5 Skin benefits of Chickpeas

    Kabuli chana, also known as chickpeas or garbanzo beans, is a nutritious legume that not only offers numerous health benefits but also contributes to radiant skin. Here are five fantastic benefits of kabuli chana on your skin.

    Nourish Your Skin with Kabuli Chana: 5 Amazing Benefits for a Radiant Glow! Kabuli chana, also known as chickpeas, is not only a popular addition to savoury dishes but also a beauty secret for glowing skin. Beyond their delectable taste, these legumes boast a treasure trove of nutrients that can work wonders on your skin. Here are five remarkable benefits of kabuli chana for a radiant complexion. Including kabuli chana in your diet provides your skin with essential nutrients, promoting a radiant and healthy appearance. Embrace the goodness of these nutritious legumes to support not only your overall health but also the natural beauty of your skin.

    Here are 5 benefits of Chickpeas on your Skin:

    1. Rich in Protein:

    Kabuli chana is an excellent source of plant-based protein, which is essential for the production of collagen. Collagen helps maintain skin elasticity, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

    2. Antioxidant Power:

    These legumes are packed with antioxidants like vitamins C and E, which combat free radicals and protect your skin from oxidative stress. This helps prevent premature ageing and keeps your skin looking youthful.

    3. Zinc for Skin Health:

    Kabuli chana contains zinc, a vital mineral that supports skin health. Zinc helps in wound healing, reducing inflammation, and regulating sebum production, contributing to clearer and healthier skin.

    4. Hydration and Nourishment:

    The high fibre content in kabuli chana aids in better digestion, ensuring your body absorbs nutrients effectively. This, in turn, keeps your skin hydrated and nourished from within.

    5. Regulates Blood Sugar:

    Kabuli chana has a low glycemic index, which means it releases sugar into the bloodstream slowly. Stable blood sugar levels are linked to better skin health, preventing acne breakouts and promoting a clearer complexion.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 7:28 PM IST
