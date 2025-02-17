Summer skin care: 7 best summer-friendly serums for different skin types

Summer skincare can be a challenging task. The dryness, sun damage and many other concerns can be limited to an extent with the right serum. We got you the seven best summer friendly serums for differen skin concerns.

The summer season is ahead, and the temperature is already getting higher. Summers are great, but this season takes a major toll on our skin. From increased sun exposure to sweating, various skin concerns like dryness, oiliness, and breakouts to sun damage can be challenging to deal with. While skin care is a common solution for any skin-related concerns, serums are the real game changers. Here are the seven best summer-friendly serums that you must invest in.

7 best summer-friendly serums:

1. Hyaluronic Acid Serum:

This summer, remember that hydration is key, and hyaluronic acid is a great pick. It attracts and retains water, keeping the skin hydrated and less prone to dryness. This helps in reducing the appearance of fine lines. Its unique lightweight texture makes it suitable for all skin types, even oily skin.

Benefit: This gives your skin intense hydration without feeling heavy.

2. Vitamin C Serum (Dull Skin/Hyperpigmentation):

One of the most recommended ones is the Vitamin C serum. It is a powerful antioxidant that helps in brightening the skin. This can also fade dark spots and protect your skin against sun damage. Choose a serum that has the stable form of Vitamin C, such as L-Ascorbic Acid or Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate.

Benefit: This gives your skin the radiant glow and protection against environmental damage.

3. Niacinamide Serum (Oily/Acne-Prone Skin):

Niacinamide helps in regulating the oil production, minimizes pores, and reduces inflammation on your skin. It's a great choice for those who are struggling with skin breakouts or excess shine due to oil.

Benefit: This gives your skin a balanced texture and fewer blemishes without dark spots.

4. Retinol Serum (Aging Skin):

The OG serum is the retinol. It is a derivative of vitamin A that promotes cell production and repair. This reduces wrinkles and improves overall skin texture. Here's the catch: it can make your skin more sensitive to the sun, so it's advised to use it at night for best results. If you are using this serum in the day, do not forget to apply sunscreen. If you are a beginner, start with a low concentration and gradually increase based on how your skin is reacting to it.

Benefit: This helps you attain reduced signs of aging and improved skin texture.

5. Salicylic Acid Serum (Acne-Prone Skin):

The salicylic acid serum has beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that helps in exfoliating the skin and unclogging pores. It's particularly essential for those with oily or acne-prone skin.

Benefit: This gives you clearer skin and fewer breakouts.

6. Peptide Serum (Mature Skin):

Peptides are basically amino acids that help in stimulating the production of collagen. This improves skin elasticity and firmness. They're a great choice for those who are experiencing the symptoms of wrinkles and other age-related changes.

Benefit: This gives you firmer, more youthful-looking skin.

7. Aloe Vera Serum (Sensitive/Sunburned Skin):

Aloe vera is a natural game changer. This serum is known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties. An aloe vera serum can help with irritated skin, reduce redness, and provide relief from sunburns.

Benefit: This gives you soothed and comforted skin.

ALSO READ: Hair Care: 7 DIY hair packs for long, strong, and shiny hair

Tips for Using Serums in the Summer:

Apply serums after cleansing and toning to let the serum penetrate the skin more effectively.

Use a lightweight moisturizer after applying serum to lock in hydration.

Always wear sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more to protect your skin from harmful sun rays.

Patch test new products. Before applying to your entire face, patch test it on a small area to check for any allergies.

Consult a dermatologist: If you have any specific skin concerns or are unsure which serum is right for you, consult a dermatologist for personalized advice.

ALSO READ: 5 step DIY Manicure: easy hand & nail care at home

Latest Videos