Pre-Diwali cleaning can expose your eyes to dust, allergens, mould and harmful chemicals. Learn about common eye irritation symptoms, potential risks and simple precautions to protect your eye health while preparing your home for Diwali.

With Diwali approaching, households across India are preparing for the festival by cleaning and decorating their homes. From washing curtains and scrubbing floors to clearing cupboards, removing cobwebs and repainting walls, pre-Diwali cleaning often involves several days of intensive household work. While these activities help create a clean and welcoming environment for the celebrations, they can also expose people to dust, allergens and potentially harmful cleaning chemicals.

Dust accumulated over several months, mould particles and other airborne irritants can trigger eye discomfort, particularly among people with allergies or dry eyes. At the same time, exposure to strong cleaning solutions, disinfectants and paint fumes can cause irritation and, in some cases, serious eye injuries. Taking simple precautions while cleaning can help protect eye health and prevent avoidable complications during the festive season.

Dr Mandeep Singh Basu, Director of Jagat Pharma, explains how pre-Diwali cleaning can affect the eyes, the symptoms people should watch out for and the precautions that can help reduce the risk of eye irritation and injuries.

How Pre-Diwali Cleaning Exposes Your Eyes To Dust?

Deep cleaning often disturbs dust and other particles that have settled on furniture, curtains, shelves and floors over time. These include dust mites, pollen and mould spores, which can become airborne during sweeping, vacuuming, dusting and moving household items.

When these particles come into contact with the eyes, they can irritate the delicate surface and cause redness, itching, excessive watering and a sensation of having something stuck in the eye. People who experience allergic conjunctivitis or dry eye symptoms may be particularly vulnerable to such irritation.

In cities where air pollution levels are already high, including Delhi, additional exposure to airborne particles during household cleaning may further aggravate existing eye discomfort.

Cleaning Chemicals Can Cause Eye Irritation And Injuries

Household cleaning products such as floor cleaners, toilet disinfectants, bleach, glass cleaners and paint removers may contain strong chemical ingredients. Exposure to these substances, particularly through accidental splashes or concentrated fumes, can cause burning, stinging, redness and temporary blurred vision.

In more serious cases, direct contact with certain chemicals can damage the cornea, the transparent outer layer at the front of the eye.

Mixing different cleaning products can also be dangerous. For instance, combining bleach with acidic cleaners can release toxic gases that irritate the eyes and respiratory system.

Common Eye Symptoms To Watch Out For

People involved in intensive household cleaning should pay attention to unusual eye symptoms. Some common signs of irritation or exposure include:

Redness and persistent itching.

Excessive watering or sticky discharge.

Burning or stinging sensations.

Swelling or irritation around the eyelids.

Increased sensitivity to light.

Persistent blurred vision.

If symptoms continue or become severe, medical advice should be sought rather than relying on home remedies.

6 Ways To Protect Your Eyes During Diwali Cleaning

Taking a few precautions while cleaning can help minimise exposure to dust and chemicals.

1. Wear Protective Eyewear

Use safety glasses or protective goggles while dusting, scrubbing, painting or handling cleaning solutions. Proper eye protection can reduce the risk of dust particles and chemical splashes entering the eyes, particularly when cleaning high shelves and difficult-to-reach areas.

2. Use Gloves And A Mask

Wear gloves when handling cleaning products to prevent direct contact with chemicals. A mask can also help reduce the inhalation of dust and other airborne particles during sweeping, dusting and deep cleaning.

3. Keep Rooms Well-Ventilated

Open windows and doors while using household cleaning products. Adequate ventilation helps disperse fumes and reduces the accumulation of chemical vapours inside enclosed spaces.

4. Read Product Labels And Avoid Mixing Chemicals

Follow the instructions and dilution guidelines provided on cleaning product labels. Never mix different cleaning solutions, particularly bleach and acidic products, as the combination can release harmful gases. Keep chemicals in their original, properly labelled containers.

5. Avoid Touching Or Rubbing Your Eyes

Wash your hands thoroughly after handling cleaning products or dusty household items. Avoid touching your eyes with unwashed hands, as chemical residues and dirt can transfer to the sensitive eye area.

6. Take Breaks During Cleaning

Avoid prolonged exposure to dust and cleaning fumes. Take regular breaks, move to a well-ventilated area and give your eyes time to rest between cleaning activities.

What To Do If Cleaning Chemicals Enter Your Eyes?

Accidental exposure to cleaning chemicals requires immediate attention. If a cleaning solution splashes into the eyes, rinse the affected eye continuously with clean, lukewarm running water for at least 15 to 20 minutes. Keep the eyelids open while rinsing to help flush out the chemical.

Avoid rubbing the eye or applying household remedies. Seek immediate medical attention, even if the irritation appears to subside after rinsing.

For mild irritation caused by dust, a clean, cool compress may help provide temporary relief. However, avoid using eye drops or other medication without consulting a doctor or pharmacist.

Keep Eye Health In Mind While Preparing For Diwali

Pre-Diwali cleaning is an important part of festive preparations, but protecting eye health should not be overlooked. Exposure to accumulated dust, allergens and strong cleaning chemicals can cause anything from temporary irritation to more serious eye injuries.

Using protective eyewear, wearing gloves, ensuring proper ventilation and following safety instructions when handling cleaning products can help reduce these risks.

If redness, pain, excessive watering or blurred vision persists after cleaning or chemical exposure, consult an eye specialist without delay. Taking these precautions can help households complete their festive preparations while keeping eye safety a priority.