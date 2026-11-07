Diwali shopping in Bengaluru offers plenty of options, from traditional markets selling flowers, diyas and puja essentials to busy shopping streets lined with clothing stores, jewellery shops and gift outlets.

Whether shoppers are looking for festive outfits, home decorations, traditional lamps or items for Lakshmi Puja, several markets across the city offer a wide range of choices.

From Commercial Street and Chickpet to Jayanagar 4th Block and Malleswaram 8th Cross, here are eight popular markets in Bengaluru to explore for Diwali shopping.