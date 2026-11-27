Seeds sprout usually within 5-14 days. After seedlings have developed their first proper leaves, take out the plants. There should be 3-4 inches between the remaining strong plants. Apply vermicompost to the soil every 15-20 days.

Typically, spinach can be harvested for the first time after 30-45 days. Only pluck the outer, mature leaves. Make sure that the centre growing tip is left undamaged for further leaf production. Plant new seeds every 2-3 weeks to ensure a steady harvest for the whole year.