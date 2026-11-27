If you want the egg shell to come off perfectly without breaking, add a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of vinegar to the boiling water. This makes the egg shell separate easily, making peeling simple. Another tip is to keep the boiled eggs in cold water for 10 minutes. This also helps the shell come off quickly.

After the egg is boiled, gently tap it on a plate or counter to create small cracks on the shell. Then carefully peel the shell off through those cracks. That's it, the egg shell comes off easily. Another trick is to peel the egg under tap water; the shells will come off very quickly.