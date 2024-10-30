Diwali cleaning made easy: How to keep your home dust-free

Everyone cleans their homes for Diwali. But no matter how much you clean, dust remains somewhere. However, if you follow a specific method, there won't be a speck of dust in your house. Your home will look beautiful and cleaning will be done quickly.

Diwali is everyone's favorite festival. It brings the light of joy to our homes. So everyone decorates their homes beautifully for this festival.

Before this, everyone cleans the dust and dirt from their homes and makes them sparkle. Many people start cleaning their homes several weeks before the festival.

But cleaning weeks or months in advance allows dust to accumulate again. Cleaning amidst Diwali preparations and guests can be challenging.

However, if dust accumulates after cleaning once, there's no need to worry. Because by following some tips, this dust can be easily removed. Let's find out.

How to remove dust from the house before Diwali Whether it's Diwali or any other festival, there's no need for deep cleaning weeks before. Just cleaning the surfaces will do. This will make your home look clean, beautiful, and bright.

For quick cleaning, you'll need cotton cloths and towels. A glass cleaner will help. It's quite helpful for dust removal. Clean the windows.

A lot of dust accumulates on the windows of the house. So, after deep cleaning, windows and doors need to be cleaned before the festival.

Use window cleaner to clean doors. If you don't have window cleaner, you can also clean with lemon and vinegar. Mix a few drops of vinegar or lemon juice in some water. Fill a spray bottle with this and use it.

After spraying this solution, clean the windows thoroughly with a cotton cloth. But before that, clean the window glass with newspaper. This will prevent stains on the glass.

How to remove dust Take a microfiber or cotton cloth. Then dust the corners and high places of the room. Wiping dusty items with a cotton cloth cleans them well.

This also prevents damage to valuable items in the house. If you have a vacuum cleaner, cleaning the house becomes even easier. Sofas can be easily cleaned with a vacuum cleaner. It collects dust particles instantly.

Wet Mop After washing the floor, wipe it again with a wet mop. This will make your floor sparkle. Mix some vinegar or detergent in the mop water. Then, after mopping, turn on the fan. This will dry the floor quickly and make your work easier.

In addition to the floor, clean tables and other items with a slightly damp cloth. Tables, cupboards, chairs, etc., should be cleaned only with a soft, damp cloth. If you have a glass table, clean it with a spray bottle. Spray it and then wipe it thoroughly with newspaper. After cleaning with newspaper, clean the table with a soft cotton cloth.

