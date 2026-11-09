A 27-year-old man in Chhattisgarh was arrested for allegedly murdering his four-year-old relative. Driven by a desire for quick money fueled by social media, he removed the child's organs in a chilling attempt to sell them online.

A 27-year-old man in Chhattisgarh allegedly murdered his four-year-old cousin's son and removed his kidneys, lungs and eyes in an attempt to sell the organs online after being influenced by social media, police said. After the child's body was discovered in a bag and disposed of in a water-filled pit in a field in the Jashpur district's Lodhenapath Mahua village, the accused, Basudev alias Tangnu, was taken into custody on Sunday.

The victim, Jitendra Ram, had been missing since November 5. His father, Ramjeet Ram (36), lodged a complaint at Sanna police station on Saturday, Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Umed Singh said. Ramjeet resided in a cabin close to the Aamatchua River Dam after moving to Sanna village with his family around a year ago seeking work. According to the SSP, the complainant's maternal relative Basudev paid frequent visits to their home.

While searching for the child along with family members on Saturday, the father found his son's body stuffed in a sack, wrapped in a blanket and quilt, and partially buried in a water-filled pit near a maize field.

Basudev, a resident of the adjoining village of Chalni Gorrapath, was arrested by police after an investigation. He allegedly admitted to the act after questioning, saying he wanted to earn more money since he was unhappy with his daily wage labor.

The SSP claims that the accused frequently looked through social media sites for opportunities to make quick money before coming up with the plan to remove and sell young children's organs.

Basudev allegedly lured the boy on November 5 and transported him to several locations. He allegedly forced the youngster to drink after purchasing chicken and beer.

The accused allegedly used a knife to cut the child's throat after he was drunk and slept off. Singh claimed that after cutting up the child's body, he removed his kidneys, lungs, and eyes and stored them in a plastic pail. According to the SSP, the accused then covered the body with soil after wrapping it in a blanket and quilt, packing it into a sack, and dumping it in a field pit filled with water.

Police found the weapons allegedly used in the crime, a plastic bucket containing the removed body parts, and other relevant materials from a nearby pit based on the accused's admission. According to authorities, the situation is still being investigated.