Polycystic Ovary Disease or PCOD is a common hormonal disorder among women in their childbearing years. Early detection is crucial in order to manage symptoms and prevent complications like infertility or metabolic disorders. Following are seven early signs of PCOD to be careful about.

7 Early signs of PCOD:

1. Irregular or Missed Periods

Irregular menstrual periods are one of the first symptoms of PCOD. Women may acquire missed periods, irregularly prolonged cycles, or excessive menstrual bleeding due to hormonal imbalance.

2. Excessive Facial & Body Hair (Hirsutism)

PCOD will lead to high levels of excess androgen (male hormones) and, therefore, excessive hair growth on the face, chest, back, or other areas of the body.

3. Prolonged Acne & Oily Skin

Hormonal imbalances can result in persistent acne, usually at the jawline or chin, and extremely oily skin, which may fail to respond properly to normal treatment.

4. Weight Gain and Resistance to Weight Loss

PCOD females tend to develop sudden weight gain, primarily around the abdominal area, and struggle to lose weight despite a healthy lifestyle.

5. Thinning Hair or Hair Loss

While PCOD can lead to excess hair growth on the body, loss or thinning of hair (such as male-pattern baldness) on the scalp is also a common symptom due to endocrine imbalances.

6. Mood Swings & Fatigue

Fluctuating levels of hormones can lead to mood swings, anxiety, depression, and chronic fatigue, affecting daily activities and mood.

7. Dark Spots on Skin (Acanthosis Nigricans)

PCOD can cause dark pigmentation in the skin, particularly in the neck, armpits, or groin, which may be an indication of insulin resistance.

PCOD is manageable with lifestyle changes, doctor guidance, and early intervention. If you notice any of these symptoms, consult a medical practitioner for correct diagnosis and treatment.