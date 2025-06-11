English

Kusha Kapila Loses 22 Kg: Diet and fitness secrets inside

Kusha Kapila's inspiring weight loss journey.
entertainment Jun 11 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:instagram
Kusha Kapila's Weight Loss Journey

Internet influencer Kusha Kapila underwent a stunning transformation in a short time. She followed multiple weight loss tips, which you can also learn and try.

Weight Loss with Strength Training and Treadmill

Kusha shared that her weight had been increasing over 10 years. Her mother was concerned, and in Class 10, she lost weight using a treadmill and strength training.

Lost 22 kg and Became Slim

Kusha has been involved in weight gain and weight loss journey for a long time. Currently, Kusha has lost 22 kg and is looking slim.
Calorie Deficit Diet

Kusha considers calorie deficit diet very important for weight loss. Kusha also focused on calorie deficit diet along with healthy eating to reduce the increased weight.
Doesn't Like Increased Weight Anymore

Kusha's weight has gone up and down several times. Kusha says that she does not want to be fat again. Kusha feels better now than before.
Weight Loss Doesn't Happen by Staying Hungry

At one point, Kusha lost weight by eating very little. She admitted it made her body weak. She now advises losing weight under expert guidance.

