Kusha Kapila Loses 22 Kg: Diet and fitness secrets inside

Internet influencer Kusha Kapila underwent a stunning transformation in a short time. She followed multiple weight loss tips, which you can also learn and try.
Kusha shared that her weight had been increasing over 10 years. Her mother was concerned, and in Class 10, she lost weight using a treadmill and strength training.
At one point, Kusha lost weight by eating very little. She admitted it made her body weak. She now advises losing weight under expert guidance.
Movie Suggestions: 7 feel-good Malayalam movies for a perfect weekend
World Environment Day: Sneak peak into Akshay Kumar's eco home
Movie Suggestions: 7 Inspirational movies for motivation
Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: 6 celebs who own homes in Dubai