A mother tigress in Bandipur vanished, leaving her four young cubs to fend for themselves. Here's the incredible story of how the Forest Department helped them survive in the wild, without any direct interference.

Report: Puttaraju. R.C, Asianet Suvarna News, Chamarajanagar.

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Chamarajanagar (May 06): A mother tigress had four cubs. Then one day, she suddenly disappeared, leaving her little ones behind. The four cubs were orphaned. This is the amazing success story of how the Forest Department protected them in their natural habitat, without any major interference, and helped them learn to live on their own.

Bandipur is home to the highest number of tigers in the state, with a population of over 200. This number keeps growing every year. Last year, a mother tigress was often seen roaming freely with her four cubs in the safari zone, a truly heartwarming sight. But a few days later, she was spotted limping, which raised a lot of concern.

Soon after, the mother tigress vanished completely. Her four cubs were left orphaned. They were just babies, still dependent on their mother's milk and had not yet fully learned how to hunt. They were truly helpless. At this point, if the Forest Department had captured them and moved them to a zoo or a rehabilitation centre, their chances of survival would have been very slim.

Saving these four cubs was a huge challenge for the department. The Bandipur forest officials made a bold decision. They decided to protect the cubs right where they were, in the wild. They immediately stopped all safari activities in that area. For eight long months, they kept a close watch on the cubs' movements every single day, using camera traps and thermal drones.

Mastering the Art of the Hunt

A small team of forest staff was assigned to keep an eye on the cubs, ensuring they were safe from other tigers and leopards. Slowly but surely, the cubs started learning how to hunt. They began finding their own food and have now grown up enough to live independently. Forest Conservator Prabhakaran shared that one of the tigers has already separated from the group. The other three are now mature enough to mark their own territories.

It is suspected that the mother tigress may have died either due to illness or in a fight with another tiger. Whatever the reason, the fact that her orphaned cubs were raised in the wild without any external food or major human interference is a huge achievement. This success story has become a model for conservation efforts across the country.