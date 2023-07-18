Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oranges to Papaya: 5 juicy Fruits to aid you in Skincare

    Unlock the Beauty Secrets of 5 Fruits for Glowing Skin! Packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and hydrating properties, these fruits can revolutionize your skincare routine. Get ready to indulge in these skincare superheroes that Mother Nature has to offer.

    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 8:10 PM IST

    Harness the power of these fruity wonders for your skincare routine. Whether consumed as part of a balanced diet or applied topically, these fruits will elevate your skincare game, delivering a natural radiance and leaving you feeling fresh and rejuvenated.

    Here are the 5 juicy Fruits to aid you in daily Skincare:

    1. Sweet Citrus Delight - Oranges:

    Loaded with vitamin C, oranges promote collagen production, brighten the skin, and protect against free radicals, leaving you with a youthful and radiant glow.

    2. Tropical Treasure - Pineapple:

    Enzymes present in pineapple, such as bromelain, gently exfoliate the skin, promoting a smoother and more even complexion. Pineapple also contains vitamin C and antioxidants, supporting skin health.

    3. Berrylicious Marvel - Strawberries:

    Packed with antioxidants, strawberries fight signs of ageing, tighten pores, and provide a natural boost to your skin's radiance. They also contain ellagic acid, which helps reduce dark spots and blemishes.

    4. Juicy Hydration - Watermelon:

    With its high water content, watermelon hydrates and rejuvenates the skin, helping to reduce puffiness and promote a youthful appearance. It also contains lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that protects against sun damage.

    5. Exotic Elixir - Papaya:

    Papaya contains papain, an enzyme that gently exfoliates dead skin cells, revealing a brighter complexion. It also contains vitamins A, C, and E, which promote a healthy glow and support skin repair.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 8:10 PM IST
