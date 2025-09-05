Celebrate Onam 2025 with Beetroot Pachadi, a vibrant Sadhya side dish made from boiled beetroot, ground coconut-mustard paste, and creamy yogurt. Finished with a ghee tempering of mustard seeds, red chilies, it’s festive, tangy, and colorful.

No Onam Sadhya is complete without the vibrant pachadis that brighten up the banana leaf. Among them, Beetroot Pachadi is a favorite—not just for its striking pink color, but also for the way it balances sweetness, spice, and tang. A spoonful of this creamy, yogurt-based side dish adds freshness and variety to the grand feast.

Why Make Beetroot Pachadi at Home?

It’s tempting to rely on shortcuts for Sadhya, but preparing pachadi from scratch ensures freshness and authentic taste. The earthy beetroot, ground coconut-mustard paste, and creamy yogurt create a dish that is festive, wholesome, and deeply rooted in Kerala tradition.

Onam 2025: Beetroot Pachadi Ingredients

Main

2 beetroots (finely chopped)

Water – as required

Salt – as required



To Grind

To Grind ½ cup grated coconut

½ tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp cumin seeds

2 green chilies

½ cup yogurt



For Tempering

For Tempering 1 tbsp ghee

½ tsp mustard seeds

2 dried red chilies

Curry leaves – as required

Step-by-Step: How to Make Beetroot Pachadi

1. Boil chopped beetroot with water and salt until tender.

2. Grind coconut, mustard seeds, cumin, green chilies, and yogurt into a smooth paste.

3. Add the ground paste to the cooked beetroot and simmer gently.

4. Switch off the heat and stir in beaten yogurt.

5. Heat ghee, splutter mustard seeds, fry dried red chilies and curry leaves.

6. Pour this tempering over the pachadi and mix well.

Your colorful Beetroot Pachadi is ready to serve!

Pro Tips from the Kitchen

Don’t overcook the beetroot; slight crunch gives better texture.

Always add yogurt after turning off the heat to prevent curdling.

For extra flavor, roast the red chilies well in ghee before tempering.

Serve chilled or at room temperature—it pairs beautifully with rice.

This Onam 2025, brighten your Sadhya with Beetroot Pachadi. Its striking pink hue and creamy tang make it not just a side dish, but a festive highlight on the banana leaf.