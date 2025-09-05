Celebrate Onam 2025 with Parippu Pradhaman, Kerala’s classic payasam made from roasted green gram, jaggery, and coconut milk. Flavored with cardamom, ginger, and cumin, and topped with ghee-roasted cashews, it’s the true taste of Onam.

When we think of Onam, one dish that instantly brings warmth to the heart and sweetness to the feast is Parippu Pradhaman. This golden, creamy payasam made with roasted lentils, jaggery, and coconut milk is often called the “king of payasams.” Unlike quick-fix desserts, making Parippu Pradhaman at home is a slow, soulful ritual. Every step—roasting the lentils, stirring the jaggery syrup, and layering the coconut milk—connects us to tradition and makes the festival all the more special.



Why Make Parippu Pradhaman at Home?

Sure, you can enjoy plenty of ready-made payasams, but nothing compares to the fragrance and flavor of one cooked in your own kitchen. The earthy aroma of roasted cherupayar (split green gram), the sweetness of molten jaggery, and the richness of coconut milk combine to create a dessert that tastes like Onam itself. More than just food, it’s an offering of love, nostalgia, and festivity.

Parippu Pradhaman Ingredients

You don’t need a long shopping list to make this classic payasam. Here’s what you’ll need:

250 g split green gram (*cherupayar parippu*)

500 g jaggery (*sharkara*)

1 cup first extract coconut milk

3 cups second extract coconut milk

4 cups third extract coconut milk (or water)

5 tbsp ghee (*ney*)

½ tsp cardamom powder (*elakkapodi*)

½ tsp dry ginger powder (*chukkupodi*)

½ tsp cumin powder (*jeerakapodi*)

2 tbsp cashews

2 tbsp raisins

2 tbsp grated coconut (*nalikera koth*)

Water as needed

Step-by-Step: How to Make Parippu Pradhaman

1. Dissolve jaggery in 1 cup of water and keep aside.

2. Wash and drain the split green gram.

3. Heat ghee in a pan, roast the gram until golden.

4. Add third extract coconut milk (or water) and cook until soft.

5. Stir in jaggery syrup and simmer till slightly thick.

6. Pour in the second extract coconut milk; cook until it thickens again.

7. Add the first extract coconut milk; heat gently and remove from stove.

8. Fry cashews and raisins in ghee, then roast grated coconut in the same ghee.

9. Mix these into the payasam.

10. Finally, stir in cardamom, dry ginger, and cumin powders.

Pro Tips from the Kitchen

Roast the lentils patiently for a nutty depth of flavor.

Never boil after adding the thickest (first) extract of coconut milk; just heat through.

Roasted coconut bits add crunch and enhance the aroma.

Serve warm for the best taste—it thickens as it cools.

This Onam 2025, skip the shortcuts and prepare Parippu Pradhaman the traditional way. With every spoonful, you’ll taste the love, richness, and heritage of Kerala’s grand Sadhya.