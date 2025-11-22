Image Credit : Getty

Public anger is rising nationwide as more cases of student suicides come to light, forcing parents, teachers and experts to question the safety and mental health support available inside schools. The latest case involving a Class 10 student in New Delhi, who died after jumping from the Rajendra Place Metro station, has become a rallying point for demands for change.

His parents said he had faced months of harassment by teachers, and the shock of losing him has left families across India unsettled and frightened. Many believe that these tragedies are no longer isolated, but symptoms of deeper failures in school systems, behaviour of teachers, and the lack of meaningful mental health care for children.