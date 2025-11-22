Student Suicide Crisis: After Teen Deaths, Families Ask Who Will Protect Our Children?
A series of student suicides has triggered strong public anger, with parents and mental health experts demanding major reforms in school systems. There are intensified calls for teacher training and laws mandating 'mentally healthy schools'.
Growing outrage as student suicides raise urgent questions
Public anger is rising nationwide as more cases of student suicides come to light, forcing parents, teachers and experts to question the safety and mental health support available inside schools. The latest case involving a Class 10 student in New Delhi, who died after jumping from the Rajendra Place Metro station, has become a rallying point for demands for change.
His parents said he had faced months of harassment by teachers, and the shock of losing him has left families across India unsettled and frightened. Many believe that these tragedies are no longer isolated, but symptoms of deeper failures in school systems, behaviour of teachers, and the lack of meaningful mental health care for children.
Experts warn that polarised blame helps no one
While the public debate often turns into a blame game between teachers and parents, experts caution against this split. Mental health expert Neha Kirpal, as quoted by news agency Press Trust of India, says suicidality is a shared responsibility, and no group can step aside and say it is not their role. She explains that suicidal thoughts usually develop slowly, often over weeks or months, and early signs are almost always present.
However, these signs are commonly missed because adults assume children are 'fine', or they do not know what to look for. Kirpal stresses that teachers, parents, counsellors, school staff and even classmates must work together to create safe, trusting spaces where children can talk. Without collaboration, she says, the root causes will remain unaddressed.
A series of recent tragedies highlight a worrying pattern
The Delhi case has not come in isolation. In Madhya Pradesh, a 17-year-old Class 11 girl died by suicide after accusing a teacher of physically assaulting her.
In Jaipur, a nine-year-old Class 4 student ended her life after facing months of bullying from classmates.
Similar incidents have occurred in Delhi and other states, showing a worrying pattern of distress among schoolchildren. Experts say India now accounts for nearly one-third of the global suicide burden, a statistic that has shocked parents’ groups and government officials.
The increasing number of such cases, especially among younger students, has highlighted the need for more support both inside and outside school.
Call for systemic changes and 'mentally healthy schools'
Kirpal argues for a strong, nationwide policy that requires every school to meet clear mental health standards. She says the idea of 'mentally healthy schools' is already working in some countries, where schools must show they have trained staff, full-time counsellors, safe complaint systems, and proper resources.
In India, she says, the situation is almost the opposite. Most schools do not have enough counsellors, teachers are not trained in identifying stress signals, and mental health tools receive very low budgets. Without structured systems, schools often react only after tragedies occur, instead of preventing them. Kirpal believes a dedicated law could push schools to strengthen training, provide real counselling services, and help students and teachers equally.
Experts highlight toxic classroom environments and teacher stress
Clinical psychologist Jayanti Dutta adds that many classrooms have become hostile spaces where bullying is ignored and teachers feel too stressed to intervene. She says that although schools claim to have counsellors, these professionals often remain inactive or limited to paperwork. Teachers, she adds, face pressure from heavy workloads and administrative demands, leaving them with little time to notice a student’s emotional struggles.
When children feel unheard at school and unable to talk freely at home, they lose trust in adults. According to Dutta, this breakdown of trust is sometimes the most harmful factor, because the child begins to feel isolated with no safe adult to turn to during moments of distress.
Parents' groups demand strict action and government takeover
Parents’ associations, especially in Delhi, have reacted strongly to the recent tragedies. Aparajitha Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents’ Association, accused many schools of being commercial, insensitive, and defensive when complaints are raised. She said many schools only maintain counsellors and anti-bullying committees ‘on paper’, while real action is absent.
Gautam has demanded criminal action against school managements, cancellation of recognition for negligent institutions, and even government takeover in extreme cases. She argues that unless schools face real consequences, they will continue to ignore complaints from children. Parents say they are tired of repeated promises and now want clear laws that protect students before it is too late.
Suspensions, investigations and the road ahead
Following the death of the Delhi student, four staff members of St Columba’s School, including the headmistress, have been suspended, and an FIR has been filed for alleged mental harassment. However, experts warn that suspensions alone will not solve the deeper issues. They say India needs long-term commitment, better teacher training, more counsellors, and open communication between children and adults.
The growing number of student suicides has become a wake-up call for the nation, pushing families to ask how many more young lives will be lost before schools become safe spaces. The message from parents and mental health professionals is clear: change cannot wait any longer.
