Celebrate Onam 2025 with Puli Inji, Kerala’s tangy-sweet ginger-tamarind chutney. Made with sautéed ginger, chilies, tamarind, jaggery, and spices, this flavorful condiment adds the perfect balance of sweet and spicy notes to your festive Sadhya.

No Onam Sadhya is complete without the burst of flavors from Puli Inji. This sweet, sour, and spicy ginger-tamarind chutney adds balance to the grand feast. With its unique mix of tamarind, jaggery, ginger, and spices, Puli Inji is not just a condiment—it’s the soul of the banana leaf spread.

Why Puli Inji is a Must-Have

Puli Inji is that magical dish which ties the entire Sadhya together. Its tang cuts through rich curries, its sweetness balances spice, and its heat wakes up the palate. Preparing it at home in an earthen pot brings out authentic flavors and festive nostalgia.

Puli Inji Ingredients

100 g ginger (finely chopped)

2 green chilies

2 red chilies

Curry leaves – as needed

2 tsp chili powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

Tamarind – lemon-sized ball (soaked)

Jaggery – as needed

Salt – as needed

2 tbsp coconut oil

½ tsp asafoetida powder

½ tsp fenugreek powder

Step-by-Step: How to Make Puli Inji

1. Heat an earthen pot and add coconut oil.

2. Sauté green chilies, red chilies, and curry leaves.

3. Add finely chopped ginger and sauté until well cooked.

4. Mix in chili powder and turmeric powder; sauté again.

5. Add tamarind water, asafoetida, fenugreek powder, salt, and jaggery.

6. Simmer until the mixture thickens and flavors combine.

Your tangy, spicy, and sweet Puli Inji is ready to serve!

Pro Tips from the Kitchen