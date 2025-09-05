Celebrate Onam 2025 with Semiya Payasam, a creamy dessert made with roasted vermicelli, milk, sugar, and cardamom. Topped with ghee-fried cashews and raisins, this quick and delicious payasam is the perfect sweet ending to your festive Sadhya.

This vermicelli-based dessert is a festival favorite—easy to prepare yet indulgent enough to complete the grand feast. With the richness of milk, the fragrance of cardamom, and the crunch of ghee-fried nuts, this payasam is a timeless treat for family gatherings.

Why Semiya Payasam is Special

Unlike some traditional payasams that take hours of preparation, Semiya Payasam comes together quickly, making it perfect for busy festive kitchens. Its silky texture, subtle sweetness, and nutty toppings make it a dish loved by both young and old. Easy, delicious, and festive—what more could you ask for?

Semiya Payasam Ingredients

1 cup semiya (vermicelli)

1 litre milk

10 tbsp sugar (less than ½ cup)

2 tbsp condensed milk

4 tbsp ghee

5 cardamoms (crushed)

3 tbsp cashews

2 tbsp raisins

1 cup water



Step-by-Step: How to Make Semiya Payasam

1. Heat ghee in a thick-bottomed pan. Fry cashews and raisins until golden. Set aside.

2. In the same ghee, roast semiya until golden brown.

3. Add milk, water, sugar, condensed milk, and crushed cardamom.

4. Stir well and cook until the mixture thickens and semiya is soft.

5. Add the fried cashews and raisins. Mix gently.

Your delicious Semiya Payasam is ready to serve!

Pro Tips from the Kitchen

Roast semiya slowly in ghee for a richer flavor.

Add condensed milk for extra creaminess and sweetness.

Use full-fat milk to get the authentic festive taste.

Serve warm for comfort, or chilled for a refreshing twist.

This Onam 2025, delight your family with a quick yet classic dessert—Semiya Payasam. Creamy, nutty, and sweet, it’s the perfect ending to your festive Sadhya.