Celebrate Onam 2025 with Kootu Thoran, a vibrant Kerala stir-fry made from cabbage, carrots, beans, onions, and a spiced coconut paste. Cooked gently with urad dal and seasoned to perfection, this colorful dish is a must-have side for your festive.

Kootu Thoran brings together the best of seasonal vegetables with the richness of coconut and spices. This dry stir-fry dish is light, flavorful, and an essential part of every Onam banana leaf feast.

Why Kootu Thoran is Special

Thoran is one of Kerala’s most beloved side dishes, but *Kootu Thoran*—a mix of cabbage, carrots, beans, and onions with ground coconut paste—adds extra vibrance to the Sadhya. Simple to make, yet packed with flavor, it pairs beautifully with rice and curries, bringing balance to the feast.

Kootu Thoran Ingredients

Vegetables

¼ cup cabbage (finely chopped)

¼ cup carrot (grated)

¼ cup beans (finely chopped)

¼ cup red onion (chopped)

Coconut Paste

½ cup grated coconut

¼ tsp cumin seeds

4 garlic cloves

2 green chilies

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp chili powder

Others

1 tsp urad dal

½ tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Step-by-Step: How to Make Kootu Thoran

1. In a pan, dry roast urad dal until golden brown.

2. Add the chopped vegetables and cook gently on low heat.

3. Grind coconut, cumin, garlic, green chilies, turmeric, and chili powder into a coarse paste.

4. Add this paste, along with salt, to the cooked vegetables.

5. Continue cooking on low heat until the mixture is dry.

Your colorful and flavorful Kootu Thoran is ready to serve!

Pro Tips from the Kitchen