Onam 2023: A walkthrough of the 10-day harvest festival of Kerala

Onam is the harvest festival of Kerala which happens over the course of 10 days. This year, Onam starts on August 17, the first day being called Atham and the final day, Thiruvonam. by Leona Merlin Antony

The Onam festival is the celebration of the harvest season in Kerala. The festival is annually celebrated during the months of August and September according to the Singha month in the Malayalam calender. Legends narrate that Onam is celebrated for the remembrance of Mahabali, a good and kind mythical King who ruled Kerala. Mahabali was truly loved by his people which made the devas (the gods) jealous. They assigned Vamanan to trample Mahabali into ‘pathala’ (hell) to end his reign and existence. Due to this, Mahabali comes to Kerala once a year, on Onam, to see his subjects and make sure of their well-being.

1. Atham

Atham embarks on the beginning of the ten-day-long festivity. The grand procession of Athachamayam takes place in Atham at Thrippunitara, in the Ernakulam district of Kerala. It was a custom carried out by the Cochin Royal Family for many decades but is still observed to maintain the spirits and glory of Onam. The making of the Pookkalam (flower carpet) starts this day.

2. Chithira

New flowers are added to the Pookkalam which started being made on Atham on this second day. The house is cleaned and kept ready for the arrival of Mahabali, as per belief. Lists of things necessary for the household for upcoming days will be prepared on Chithira.

3. Chodhi

We can witness a frenzied Onam fever on the third day, Chodhi. People buy and exchange gifts, known as Onakkodi, for their relatives and close ones. They usually are traditional Kerala clothes and accessories. More flowers are added to the Pookkalam thereby increasing its diameter day by day.

4. Vishakam

The preparation for the Onam Sadhya starts on the fourth day, Vishakam. Members of the family join together to make pickles and pappadam which are major parts of the Sadhya. On these days also, there would be Sadhyas in a small arrangement since the grand one needs to be prepared on Thiruvonam itself.

5. Anizham

The famous boat race known as Aranmula Vallamkali takes place on the fifth day. As the name suggests, it happens in Aranmula, which is in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. The people participating in the race gather on the banks of the river Pamba. A sea of people come to watch this spectacular event. The boats used for the race are called ‘chundan vallam’ which have the structure of a long snake. The boats are rowed in the rhythm of the famous ‘vanchipattu’ (boat songs).

6. Thriketta

On this 6th day of Onam, people give more attention to the celebrations of Onam. Schools are closed and the festivities happen in full swing. Family members who stay away for study and work purposes come back to their homes for making the memory of Onam worth remembering.

7. Moolam

All around Kerala, the excitement of Onam starts being visible on Moolam, the 7th day. The Pookkalam becomes grand with the addition of the kondattam (gaeity) design. The last bit of shopping and gathering of necessities for Onam gets done this day.

8. Pooradam

The 8th day is celebrated by making ‘Poorada Uttigal’. They are clay idols made in the shape of pyramids also known as a ‘Ma’. These are sometimes placed around the Pookkalam also, which will be near to completion by then. The ‘Uttigal’ is decorated with flowers. The members make sure the house is perfectly clean and tidy.

9. Uthradam

On the penultimate day of Onam, everyone gathers to welcome the arrival of Mahabali. Vegetables are fruits bought for preparing various culinary dishes of Onam Sadhya.

10. Thiruvonam

Finally, the long wait gets over. Thiruvonam arrives and everyone exchanges wishes and greetings. People have the delicious Onam Sadhya and gather to see cultural performances of various kinds. Hoping that the essence of Onam this year will be experienced in health and vigour.