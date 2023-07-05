7 mouthwatering Kerala desserts YOU must TRY

Lifestyle
Kerala is known for its delectable cuisine and delicious sweets. Here are seven popular Kerala sweets you must try whenever you visit.
It is a traditional Kerala snack made with rice flour, jaggery, ripe bananas, and coconut. The batter is deep-fried in a special appam pan, resulting in a small round, and crispy.
It is another deep-fried sweet made with rice flour, jaggery, and ghee, and flavoured with cardamom. It has a soft and spongy texture.
Also known as rose cookies, are crispy, flower-shaped snacks made with rice flour, coconut milk, sugar, and a hint of cardamom. They are deep-fried until golden brown.
It is a rich and flavorful dessert made with rice flakes (ada), jaggery, coconut milk, and garnished with roasted coconut, cashews, and raisins.
It is also called Calicut Halwa, a famous sweet from Kozhikode. It is a chewy-jelly-like sweet made with wheat flour, sugar, ghee, flavoured with nuts and spices like cardamom.
This is a delicious Kerala-style lentil pudding made with moong dal (green gram), jaggery, coconut milk, and ghee. It is flavoured with cardamom-garnished with cashews and raisins.
This is a rich and creamy rice pudding made with milk, sugar, rice flakes, and flavoured with cardamom and ghee. It is a must-have sweet during festivals and special occasions.