7 tasty biryani dishes defining Kerala's culinary marvel

Kerala, the land of spices and flavours, is renowned for its culinary traditions. Among the many tasty dishes that grace its tables, biryani holds a special place.

Malabar Biryani

It features fragrant Basmati rice cooked with succulent pieces of meat (usually chicken or mutton). Caramelized onions and a medley of spices are a must. 

Thalassery Biryani

This biriyani is known for its unique preparation method. The rice and meat (cooked separately), are layered together with fried onions, spices, and ghee.

Kozhikode Biryani

Kozhikode Biryani is a delightful blend of Arabic and Malabar influences. It features long-grain rice cooked with aromatic spices, tender meat, and a generous amount of ghee. 

Malappuram Biriyani

Hailing from the district of Malappuram, this biryani is a meat lover's paradise. It is prepared with long grain rice, succulent chunks of meat, and fragrant spices.

Trivandrum Biryani

Trivandrum Biryani, the capital city's speciality, is a testament to the diverse culinary influences in Kerala. The use of coconut milk gives the rice a creamy texture.

Kannur Biryani

Also known as Cannanore Biryani, it is a delightful blend of Arabian and Malabar flavours. It comes with a generous garnish of fried onions and cashew nuts.

Ambur Biriyani

Although it is a classic Tamil Nadu-based biryani, it is famous in Kerala, especially in Thiruvananthapuram. The explosion of flavourful rice and spices is a true experience. 

