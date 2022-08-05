Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Predictions for August 5: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    According to your date of birth and zodiac sign, here's what the stars have in store for you on August 5.

    Chirag Daruwalla
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says today's work load will be more; however you will be able to complete your work. Allow time for religious and spiritual work. Today you will be physically and mentally strong. Be careful of any transactions today. Even a small mistake will lead to losses. It is necessary to monitor any activity of the child. One has to face some problem in business. But there will be success in other business. There will have to be a change in the way of working. You can travel for work. The misunderstanding between husband and wife will have a bad effect on the family. Overwork will affect health. Don't be careless and relax.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says if the position of the planet is favourable, the stalled work will be completed. Students will see the results of the hard work they have put into their studies. Your interest
    in religion will increase. Waste of money and time on activities that have no benefit. It is very important to be careful and safe at this time. Avoid travelling unless necessary. This time is not favourable for any new work or any change in work. If you are thinking of doing some work in partnership then this time will be favourable. If there is any problem in the family, solve it immediately. Take special care while driving. A little carelessness is likely to cause injury.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says people of this zodiac sign will spend most of today's time in entertainment. The work you do will yield good results, thus increasing your confidence and self-esteem. It is necessary to change your nature as per time. There may be a quarrel with a close person over a small matter. It is necessary to be careful before doing any work today. Employed people may have more work load today. There may be confusion between home and business. Be careful in food and drink to get rid of gas and acidity.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says there can be a conversation about the marriage of a family member. You will get time to complete your personal work. Check any land related work paper properly. Don't let past negativity affect your present. Always consult an experienced person before taking a business decision. There will be ups and downs. With the blessings of elderly people in the house, the arrangement of the house will be good. Think about demanding work at home. Due to the season, it is necessary to be alert about health.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says an important notification may be received this afternoon. You can complete your important work with this. Income will increase. Care must be taken in religious and spiritual activities. It is necessary to stay in touch to save the relationship, otherwise one may face the displeasure of family and relatives. It is necessary to keep an eye on all the activities of the children. Today more time will be spent in marketing and completing outside work. Government can get involved in any matter so be careful. There may be a quarrel with family members regarding some matter. There will be happiness in love life. There will be relief from any illness. Even so, do not be careless about health.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says today will be a happy day with friends and family. Today you can solve any problem due to your intelligence. Take special care of your luggage while doing any kind of
    travel. If you do any land document, check the paper first. Even a small mistake can lead to a big controversy. Success in business requires hard work. The situation regarding work will be favourable. Money that is stuck somewhere can be found again. The situation in married life will be normal. The love birds will get closer today. Insomnia may be a problem. Due to which there will be physical and mental fatigue.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will be a sudden meeting with relatives. You will also get success in the goal you want to achieve today. Think peacefully to get rid of any problem today. Spend
    time with children. The advice of any particular friend may harm you. It is a good time to partner with anyone in business. Employed people may get happy news by receiving transfer order. There will be happiness in the family. Lover-lover can go on a date today. Health may deteriorate due to excessive work load.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says you will get a chance to meet a famous person. Today will be spent in entertainment and shopping with the family. The judgment of the ongoing court case may come in your favour. Do not take any activity of opponents lightly or it may cause harm. This is not a good time to invest anywhere. Don't get into any hair-disputes with the neighbours. If you have any business idea, then implement it. Today is a favourable day for any business related plans. Income status will improve. You will get full support from your spouse and family to keep the home environment good. It is necessary to understand each other's feelings in love life. Stress and work can increase the sugar level. Be vigilant about health.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says there can be a conversation with a personal friend. The problem that has been going on for some time will be solved. A meeting with a loved one will bring happiness. You
    will get information about new things in conversation. Interfering with others can lead to defamation. Do not act in haste or carelessness. There may be some loss in business today. People who are unemployed will get new opportunities, which will increase confidence. Employed people have to pay special attention in his project. Husband and wife have to take special care of each other in married life. Today, there will be a state of fatigue due to overwork, so rest is also necessary.

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
