Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for September 29, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on September 29 as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends

    Numerology Prediction for September 29 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says today will be a mixed day. Organize your routine in a planned way. The means of income will prevail. Relatives can come home. Don't let laziness dominate you. Relatives may be disappointed when a little old negative comes up. Students should focus on their studies at this time. It is necessary to seek the advice of an experienced person in business affairs. Spouse collaboration will boost your morale. Health will be good.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says today there will be some renovation or maintenance changes in the house. There will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the family members. Be mindful of budget before doing any work. A nearby rewarding trip is also possible. Success can slip out of hand due to over-thinking. So try to make a decision right away. Save your important papers or documents. At this point something important can be lost. There will be more engagement in the workplace today. Don't let any kind of disagreement grow with your spouse. Stress can affect your ability to work and digestion.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says any work related to religious rituals can be completed in the house due to which positive energy can be obtained. Finding a solution to any of the children's problems will bring peace of mind. Maintain respect and esteem for the elders in the home. Sometimes your excessive interference can make the home environment worse. Keep your dealings moderate. Disagreements can arise between brothers. Success will be achieved through your efforts in the current business. Spend some time with relatives. Health will be fine.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says economic situation will be good. There will also be important investment plans. Proceedings will be initiated regarding the children going abroad. The cooperation of a person like father or father will prove to be lucky for you. Sometimes your speech and your anger in your nature can only hurt you. A case involving inherited property may come up. There is a need for more patience and restraint at this time. From a business point of view, time is running out excellent. Relationship with spouse can be happy. Health will be excellent.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says there may be some problems today. You will try to find a solution to the situation instead of panicking. In which you will also be successful. There will also be plans for the marriage of a family member. If a work can get stuck in the middle of being done, it can cause a decrease in your concentration. Keep this in mind. Interfering too much with others can have a negative effect on your family arrangement. Profitable situation is being created in business connected with media, arts, commuter etc. However, you have to face the competition. People in government service may have to do their duty today. Marriage can be happy. Negligence in eating can lead to stomach problems.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says spend some time with honourable persons. It can also give you information on many new topics. It is also possible to purchase any electronic item from home. Young people involved in the technical field will soon find significant success. You can only hurt yourself because of ego. Your behaviour may also change over time. Misunderstandings can arise in the in-laws party. It can also affect your marriage. There can be more competition in the field. Concerns about the health of the spouse can remain. Health can be fine.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says your cooperation in solving any problem of the child will be positive. You will also dominate the social activities of the neighbourhood. If there is any property related action going on, take it seriously today. Don't let laziness dominate you. It can cause a few of your work to stop. Don't move today as there will be no benefit. The business will need a few changes in the internal system. There can be tension between husband and wife regarding any arrangement of the house. Get regular checkups for blood pressure and diabetes

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says time survey is beneficial. There will be a flurry of guests and time will pass in laughter. Your idealistic and mature demeanour will brighten your social impression. Expenses will be higher, which may affect your budget. Misunderstandings with a close person can lead to disagreements. It will be better if you settle it in time. Profits can be made in business related to insurance, insurance, policy etc. There can be a happy atmosphere in marriage. Problems like infections and allergies can remain.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says any kind of dilemma and restlessness that has been going on for the last few times can be relieved. You will be able to regain your energy and focus on your actions. There will be great joy in the mind when suddenly impossible things become possible. Save more of your important items and papers. Even small negligence can cause great trouble. Your ego and anger can make a relationship worse. If there is a legal dispute over trade, try to resolve it today. It would be better if you do not interfere in the affairs of the house. There will be cough, fever and sore throat.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 29 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 29, 2022: Taurus to have superb day; be careful Libra, Aquarius

    Durga Puja Special: Learn how to cook Kolkata-style Chilli Chicken and Chilli Shrimps (Recipes Alert) RBA

    Durga Puja Special: Learn how to cook Kolkata-style Chilli Chicken and Chilli Shrimps (Recipes Alert)

    Want to improve your sex life Here are 5 yoga poses you can try sur

    Want to improve your sex life? Here are 5 yoga poses you can try

    Do you think your partner is lying Simple ways to deal with a pathological liar in a relationship sur

    Do you think your partner is lying? Simple ways to deal with a pathological liar in a relationship

    Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta, Puja Vdhi, Colour, Muhurat, Mantra and Bhog SUR

    Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta, Puja Vidhi, Colour, Muhurat, Mantra and Bhog

    Recent Stories

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 29 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 29, 2022: Taurus to have superb day; be careful Libra, Aquarius

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: KL Rahul-Suryakumar Yadav hand India opening lead in low-scoring entertainer against South Africa, social media in joyous mood-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Rahul-Suryakumar hand India opening lead in low-scoring entertainer

    R Venkataramani appointed new Attorney General for India

    R Venkataramani appointed new Attorney General for India

    OnePlus Nord smartwatch to be priced under Rs 10000 Know specs and other details gcw

    OnePlus Nord smartwatch to be priced under Rs 10,000? Know specs and other details

    football Can Barcelona afford to bring psg star Lionel Messi back economic VP Eduard Romeu provides key update snt

    Can Barcelona afford to bring Lionel Messi back? Economic VP Eduard Romeu provides key update

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon
    Exclusive India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy

    Video Icon