Numerology Prediction for September 23, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on September 23 as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends
     

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says some stuck work related to property can be completed today. Keep making special efforts for it. You will be especially interested in works related to religion and karma.
    Your selfless contribution will increase respect and prestige in the society as well. Overspending can spoil the budget. So control your wrongful spending. Stay away from outside contacts today. Nothing will be gained except wasting time and money. Some success can be achieved in business.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says planet Pastures are favourable. Your competence and ability will be revealed in front of people. Youngsters will be serious about their future plans. Surely the right success can be had. Make full use of your abilities at this time. Don't waste your time in idleness and fun. Think carefully before doing anything related to finance. Make a proper policy before starting any new venture related to business. There may be few disputes between husband and wife regarding the arrangement of the house.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says perform your tasks with discretion and cleverness due to emotions. Good news about a relative can also be heard. Some of your plans may prove wrong. Don't trust
    anyone too much in matters related to finance. So think about it again. Excessive anger can cause harm to your health and your work. There will be mild problems in business; it can be
    solved with time. Misunderstanding may arise in love relationships. Body pain and joint pain can be bothersome.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says by maintaining harmony between home and business, there will be an atmosphere of peace. If there is any plan regarding change of location, then some important work may be completed today. Afternoon conditions may remain a bit unfavourable. Do not interfere in other people's affairs; people will turn against you for no reason. Also take care of your financial situation. It is not advisable to invest anywhere at this time. The boundaries of public relations can be expanded further.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says most of the day will be spent in religious and spiritual activities. You complete your tasks in a planned manner and keep in touch with outside activities and people. Spend
    some time for family members and children too. Relationship with each other will be better. You will have some trouble before starting your plans but it will be better to be patient. Employed people may have to work even today due to overwork. A good relationship may come for single people today.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says beneficial planetary position is happening at this time. The work for which you were trying for some time now, there is a possibility of getting success in it today. You will get favourable results according to your hard work and marriage. Control your anger and irritability. Sometimes this nature can cause some difficulties. Do not allow outsiders to interfere in your personal life. Time is not on your side to make new plans in business at this time.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says you will make a special contribution in social activities. Today, along with your popularity, the scope of public relations will also increase. A few politically connected people may also have beneficial encounters. There may be plans to complete religious functions at home. Sometimes your morale can decrease due to a negative influence. Keep your attitude positive. Do not over think any work. Time can slip out of hand. Business may not be given much attention due to personal busyness.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says the hard work done by the students for a project will be successful. Complete every work calmly. Few people who were against you, today your worth will be proved against them. Time will pass in shopping. Avoid overspending or going into debt for show-off. If you have made a promise to someone, keep it for sure. There may be a little distraction in the state of mind today. Associates and employees in business will have a cooperative relationship. You will have proper support in family activities.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says your positive outlook and balanced behaviour will maintain proper harmony in home and outdoor activities. You will be able to complete your tasks. At times your attention may be induced towards some wrong doings. Also spend some time in self-reflection. It will be better if you avoid activities related to investment for now. Before taking any decision in business activities, discuss with family members as well.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
