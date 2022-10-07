Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for October 7, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on October 7 as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends
     

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says this time you can solve a stuck personal task with the help of a politician. The effort you put into your fitness will pay off. Your proposal will be crucial in any matter
    relating to the Society. Your negligence and laziness will be the reason for most of the interruptions in your work. If you stop these vices, your personality can get better. It is
    better to stay away from false arguments. Your presence and concentration is required in the workplace. Family atmosphere can be pleasant. Health will be good.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says the presence of a close relative in the house will create an atmosphere of entertainment and excitement. Any religious planning can also be completed. Young people recognize their talents. Focus on your future tasks with full energy. Don't trust strangers. Also keep in mind that few people can take advantage of your simple nature. You may miss out on a good opportunity for further discussion. There can be a situation of dispute between employees in the workplace. Your spouse and family will be fully involved in
    solving your problems. Protect yourself from heat.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says most of the time today will be spent in fulfilling family responsibilities. If a political task is stuck, try to complete it today. The timing is favourable. Spending some time
    with children will boost their morale. People with a few negative thoughts can condemn you. Don't worry, you won't be harmed. There is a need to be extra careful while performing banking tasks. Business system can be improved. Husband and wife can disagree about something in the house. Be careful about health.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says instead of being in a hurry, try to get the job done. Your tasks will be completed properly. Forgive other people's mistakes and you will have a special effort to
    keep the relationship sweet. Haste and carelessness can make your actions worse. Maintain patience and peace. Excessive rocking of children can make the home worse. Be friendly with them. Deals are likely to be made on important transactions related to the sale and purchase of property. Husband and wife can have a romantic relationship. Maintain your diet to relieve gas and constipation.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says excellent information related to spirituality will be received which will also affect your personality. Adequate time will also be spent visiting influential people and
    increasing social activism. It is necessary to change one's behaviour from time to time. Sometimes falling into a state of stubbornness and doubt can hurt. Young people may have
    difficulty with career tasks due to a personal problem. This time it will be convenient to start a new business to grow the business. Marriage will be sweet. There may be some relief
    today from the health problems that have been going on for some time.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says the day will start well. A close relative can also be involved in achieving the goal. Only having your Karma Pradhan will shape your destiny. Students' interest in the fields of science can increase. Being too busy with personal tasks will not allow you to focus on family. Some time is needed to solve children's problems. Economic conditions can also be a bit of a rush. There will be some changes in the business space which will be positive. Don't let any kind of misunderstanding come in family life. Throat infections and coughs can be a problem.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says the day will be normal. It will take a little effort to make the time convenient. Recognize your talents and abilities. Spending some time in gardens and nature can bring peace of mind. The atmosphere in the house can be bad because of something. Maintain proper respect for the elders in the home. Young people can do their best to achieve their goals. There may be some disruptions in business today. Husband and wife can have a romantic relationship. Physical and mental fatigue can prevail.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will be some improvement in the daily routine that has become busy. Listen to your conscience instead of your heart in making any decision. Your deeds and
    efforts can give you success in every endeavour. Relationship with brothers will be sweet. At this point a situation may arise where the distance may increase slightly. Spend some time with family and children to relax. It is better to avoid any kind of travel today. Spend most of your time in marketing activities today maintaining harmony among family members
     Hormone related problems may increase.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says some time you will be happy It was a discovery, it can be achieved today. Through introspection you will also try to improve your lifestyle. You can get the right help
    from your well-wishers when needed. There may be some problems at the beginning of the day. But do not make hasty and emotional decisions. An unfulfilled dream can be
    frustrating. Deterioration of expensive electronic equipment can also lead to high costs. There may be a slight slowdown in business activities. Husband and wife may lack
    coordination. Women may complain of joint pain.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
