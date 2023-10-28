Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Numerology Prediction for October 28, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on October 28, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 1:05 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says being in the company of a person with a religious activity will also bring a positive change in your thinking. The day will be very fruitful for women. There will be courage and courage to face them in every situation.  Save your important items and documents. Otherwise one can misuse it. Spend some time with yourself. Doing more than you can handle can have a detrimental effect on your health. Daily income can be profitable. At this point in time, you may have to face more difficulties in business competition. Marriage can go on happily. Your self-confidence and positive thinking will keep you physically and mentally healthy.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says in any adverse situation you will be able to solve the problem easily. You can also get relief from any long lasting worries. Seek the advice of an elder in the household to resolve a property dispute. Do not interfere too much in the affairs of others. It can ruin your reputation. Expenses can be higher than expected. Unnecessary expenses can bother you. There may be some ups and downs in the work area. Husband and wife can have a cooperative relationship with each other. Being aware of your health will keep you healthy.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says excellent planetary condition is becoming. The day will begin with new hope. It will also take a lot of time to help a close relative and solve their problems. Prioritize your actions. Being too busy can disrupt your own work. Avoid any kind of argument with neighbours. Work that has been stuck in the workplace for some time will gain momentum. There will be sweetness in the relationship of husband and wife. Excessive exertion and running can lead to fatigue and body aches.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says the time to work with discretion and ingenuity. Your last few stuck tasks may gain momentum today. There will also be possibilities to achieve future goals. The timing is favourable if you are thinking of buying a vehicle. Emotions and decisions made in despair can hurt. So think seriously before making any plans. It is important to keep the routine in order at this time. A close trip is possible for business. There can be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the home. Health can be fine.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says engage in a variety of activities and increase social boundaries. Beneficial planet is becoming pasture. Take things in stride and try not focus too much on the problem. You can have new success. Young people should be aware that a little carelessness can lead you astray from your goal. Follow the advice and guidance of the elders in the home. Don't let outsiders interfere in your life. It will be beneficial to move the business forward at this time. Sweet dispute can happen between husband and wife. Do not be careless about any kind of infection

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says it is a day to make dreams come true. Work hard you will have the ability to complete even the most difficult tasks with your determination. Also pay attention to home maintenance activities. Do not try to avoid work tomorrow due to laziness. This can cause delays in tasks. Your temperament needs to change over time. Relationships can be strained because of anger. There is a need to focus more on business activities at this time. The family atmosphere can be relaxed. Constipation and gas can be a problem.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says today the condition of the planet will be very satisfactory. Every work will be completed peacefully. The few people who were against you, today your innocence can be proved against them. Spending too much or avoiding borrowing. Also, fulfil your promise to someone. Otherwise your impression may be bad. Business activities can be a bit slow. The emotional bond between husband and wife will become closer. Health can be fine.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says despite some difficulties today, you will continue to organize tasks with your positive outlook and balanced thinking. Gradually the situation will turn in your favour. There can be tension between close relatives regarding internal family matters. Avoid any new investment for now. Negative financial conditions are being observed. Consult family members in case of any confusion in business activities. Family atmosphere can be happy. Health can be fine.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says relieving a stuck payment or lending money today can bring relief. Going to a religious place will also give you peace of mind and you will feel fresh again. Stay away from people with negative activities and illegal activities. There can be a state of humiliation and disgrace in society. Turn ideas into positive actions. The time is not right to make any kind of change in the place of business at present. There will be love and happy dealings between family members. Health will be fine.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 1:05 AM IST
