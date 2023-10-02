Numerology Prediction for October 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

Here is what the stars have in store for you on October 2, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says good news regarding advancement may be received today. Some time will also be spent in religious and spiritual activities. The presence of a particular social reformer will generate positive energy within you. There will be some concern regarding the health of the elder member of the household. A bit of negative activity can cause people to be stigmatized or misunderstood while performing in social activities. You will be able to take serious decisions regarding business.

Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)

Ganesha says happiness and peace in the family is the first priority for you. You will maintain good harmony in work and family. You can be especially busy with the work related to children's studies and admission. There will be expenses related to maintenance of vehicle or house which may spoil the budget. Save your valuables in case they get stolen or lost. New success in business is waiting for you. The ongoing misunderstanding between husband and wife can be resolved today.

Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

Ganesha says your soft spoken and liberal outlook will impress all people. Resolve age-old differences and misunderstandings. Children can get desired results in studies. Sometimes a sense of insecurity may come in the mind regarding the family. This will only be your vow. Along with the income, the expenses will also be higher. This time has to be passed with patience. Your efficiency and work capacity may decrease in work. There may be some ups and downs in the health of the spouse. There may be any problem related to heart.

Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)

Ganesha says there will be peace and happiness in the family. Time will also be spent in shopping with the family in the tasks related to house maintenance and decoration. Students striving for professional studies will get success. You do not increase contact with strangers. Do not let any outsider interfere in your family. Do not use mobile phone while driving. In business there is a need to take some important decisions. There can be peace and happiness in the family.

Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

Ganesha says arrival of close guests in the house after many days will be festive. All the members will experience happiness together with each other. An important issue will be discussed. Sometimes during the conversation something may be said from your mouth which will prove to be harmful for the relationship. Don't let the worries of business overpower the peace and tranquillity of your home. Plans related to work area may cause mild trouble. Family atmosphere can be pleasant.

Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)

Ganesha says today this quality of yours will prove to be helpful in your advancement. You will be able to leverage your contacts through intelligence and tact. The ongoing dispute between brothers and relatives will be resolved through someone's intervention. Be cautious while dealing with new people. A person of negative activity can cause trouble for you. Today it is necessary to have patience and patience in many matters. Today some new success awaits you in business. Maintain harmony between home-family and business.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says some positive travel plans can be made regarding work. Accomplishing a special task related to the child can feel relief. It is necessary to control the wrong expenditure. Do not trust anyone in money matters. Do not ignore the advice of elders in the household. Your generosity and soft-spoken nature will make business relationships good. The ongoing misunderstandings and disagreements between husband and wife can be removed. Take special care of your diet and medicine during the journey.

Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says the family environment will be disciplined and positive. A good proposal may come regarding the marriage of a member. Today you will be able to complete your tasks in a planned and proper manner and also achieve success. Students and youths should not compromise with their career by engaging in activities related to entertainment. A sudden arrival of a few relatives in the house can upset the arrangement. Family atmosphere can be pleasant. There may be a mild condition due to the current environment.

Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says the problem that has been going on for some time will be solved with the help of relatives and family members. Due to which you will feel stress free. People studying abroad can get success. There will be a plan to borrow for land etc. Don't worry it will gradually become easier to pay. A misunderstanding may arise with a close friend. There is a need for more simplicity and seriousness in business today. There will be romantic relationship between husband and wife.