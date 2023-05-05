Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for May 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on May 5, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

    Numerology Prediction for May 5 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published May 5, 2023, 12:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month) 

    Ganesha says being in the company of a person with a religious activity will also bring a positive change in your thinking. The day will be very fruitful for women. There will be courage to face them in every situation.  Save your important items and  documents. Otherwise one can misuse it. Spend some time with yourself. Doing more than  you can handle can have a detrimental effect on your health. Daily income can be profitable.  

     

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month) 

    Ganesha says in any adverse situation you will be able to solve the problem easily. You can also get relief from any long lasting worries. Seek the advice of an elder in the household to  resolve a property dispute. Do not interfere too much in the affairs of others. It can ruin your reputation. Expenses can be higher than expected. Unnecessary expenses can bother you.  There may be some ups and downs in the work area. Husband and wife can have a cooperative relationship with each other.  

     

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month) 

    Ganesha says excellent planetary condition is becoming. The day will begin with new hope. It will also take a lot of time to help a close relative and solve their problems. Prioritize your  actions. Being too busy can disrupt your own work. Avoid any kind of argument with neighbours. Work that has been stuck in the workplace for some time will gain momentum. There will  be sweetness in the relationship of husband and wife. Excessive exertion and running can lead to fatigue and body aches. 

     

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month) 

    Ganesha says the time to work with discretion and ingenuity. Your last few stuck tasks may gain momentum today. There will also be possibilities to achieve future goals. The timing is  favourable if you are thinking of buying a vehicle. Emotions and decisions made in despair can hurt. So think seriously before making any plans. It is important to keep the routine in order at this time. A close trip is possible for business. There can be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the home. Health can be fine. 

     

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month) 

    Ganesha says engage in a variety of activities and increase social boundaries. Beneficial planet is becoming pasture. Take things in stride and try not focus too much on the problem. You can have new success. Young people should be aware that a little carelessness can lead you astray from your goal. Follow the advice and guidance of the elders in the home. Don't let  outsiders interfere in your life. It will be beneficial to move the business forward at this time. Sweet dispute can happen between husband and wife. Do not be careless about any kind of  infection 

     

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month) 

    Ganesha says it is a day to make dreams come true. Work hard you will have the ability to complete even the most difficult tasks with your determination. Also pay attention to home  maintenance activities. Do not try to avoid work tomorrow due to laziness. This can cause delays in tasks. Your temperament needs to change over time. Relationships can be strained  because of anger. There is a need to focus more on business activities at this time. The family atmosphere can be relaxed. Constipation and gas can be a problem. 

     

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month) 

    Ganesha says today the condition of the planet will be very satisfactory. Every work will be completed peacefully. The few people who were against you, today your innocence can be  proved against them. Spending too much or avoiding borrowing. Also, fulfil your promise to someone. Otherwise your impression may be bad. Business activities can be a bit slow. The  emotional bond between husband and wife will become closer. Health can be fine. 

     

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month) 

    Ganesha says despite some difficulties today, you will continue to organize tasks with your positive outlook and balanced thinking. Gradually the situation will turn in your favour. There can be tension between close relatives regarding internal family matters. Avoid any new investment for now. Negative financial conditions are being observed. Consult family members in case of any confusion in business activities. Family atmosphere can be happy. Health can be fine. 

     

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month) 

    Ganesha says relieving a stuck payment or lending money today can bring relief. Going to a religious place will also give you peace of mind and you will feel fresh again. Stay away from  people with negative activities and illegal activities. There can be a state of humiliation and disgrace in society. Turn ideas into positive actions. The time is not right to make any kind of  change in the place of business at present. There will be love and happy dealings between family members. Health will be fine. 

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kheerganga Trek to Araku Valley Trek-5 easy to moderate hike routes to explore this summer MSW

    Kheerganga Trek to Araku Valley Trek-5 easy to moderate hike routes to explore this summer

    Radhika Merchant dons Rs 58,000 satin floral dress at the NMACC event; Do you know from where she bought it? RBA

    Radhika Merchant dons Rs 58,000 satin floral dress at the NMACC event; Do you know from where she bought it?

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others anr

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy ADC

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy

    Narasimha Jayanti 2023: How to worship Lord Vishnu? Why fasting, worshipping are beneficial on THIS day RBA

    Narasimha Jayanti 2023: How to worship Lord Vishnu? Why fasting, worshipping are beneficial on THIS day

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders holds nerves to tame SunRisers Hyderabad by five runs-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders holds nerves to tame SunRisers Hyderabad by 5 runs

    From Sonam Kapoor to Katy Perry: Celebrities who would perform at Prince Charles's coronation ceremony msw

    From Sonam Kapoor to Katy Perry: Celebrities who would perform at Prince Charles's coronation ceremony (MSW)

    Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi Bengaluru Visit: Bangaloreans told to avoid these roads from 5pm-7pm on May 5

    PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit: Bangaloreans told to avoid these roads from 5pm-7pm on May 5

    Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Survey: Top 10 takeaways

    Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Survey: Top 10 takeaways

    Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Survey shows BJP gaining ground, support for JDS eroding

    Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Survey shows BJP gaining ground, support for JDS eroding

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon