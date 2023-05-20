Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for May 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on May 20, 2023, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.
     

    Numerology Prediction for May 20 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published May 20, 2023, 12:05 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says today you will try to improve the conditions through your faith and efficiency and success will also be achieved. If some property related matter is stuck, focus on it today.
    Advice from outsiders and friends can prove harmful for you. So don't trust their words and keep your own decisions first. There is also a need to work hard towards tasks. Avoid any
    kind of risk taking activity in business. There may be a dispute between husband and wife regarding some family issue.

    Number 2 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says most of the time will be spent in home decoration and maintenance related tasks and shopping. Take care of the service and supervision of the elders of the household.
    His blessings and affection will act as a lifesaver for you. Students will be disappointed by not getting success in a project as per their wish. Keep up your spirits and keep trying. Also
    keep in mind your budget while spending. Due to all the negative conditions business activities will remain normal for now.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says at this time the planet pasture and luck are on your side. Keep trying, most of your work will get done right. So the mind will be relaxed. Relationships with people of
    positive progress will increase. A few people may criticize you behind your back with a sense of jealousy. Stay away from such people. Do not argue with them. There may be anxiety due
    to the health of someone in the household. Spend most of your time today in outside activities and marketing related tasks.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will be initiative and busyness due to arrival of special relatives in the house. You will be successful in your efforts to improve your personality and practice. Some good news can be received from the child. Your competitors may hatch some conspiracy against you. So don't ignore even the smallest thing. Be careful. Control your anger and impulses. Your calm and reserved nature will keep you respected. In the beginning of the day, there may be some rush.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says your competence will be revealed in front of people, so don't worry about people; focus on the tasks according to your mind. First there will be rumours. But as you
    succeed these people will be on your side. Sometimes your mind can get distracted. So it is very important to control your mind. Achieving victory can cause ego and arrogance to
    dominate you. Be careful. Almost all work in the field of work will be completed smoothly.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says today's planetary transit is creating a beneficial and happy situation for you, so focus on your tasks with a concentrated mind. Don't let laziness take over. Economic condition will be good now. It is necessary to monitor the children's friends and their activities at home. Because there can be a possibility of going on a wrong path. Act with peace and understanding without arguing with anyone.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says time and destiny are working in your favour today. The work you undertake will be done properly. It will also increase your confidence. Even the student class can suddenly get some success through their hard work. Be aware that there may be some kind of misunderstanding while doing accounting in financial functions. Any document or paper should be read properly before doing any work related to it.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will also be a plan related to a religious pilgrimage. There will be a meeting with an important or political person. This can prove to be very beneficial for you. There may be some tension in the practical life of a family member. The interference of outsiders can make the problem worse. Today may prove to be an excellent day for you financially. There may be tension between husband and wife due to some misunderstanding.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says today is the right time to start your financial plans. So keep trying and achieve success. Today will be an excellent day for investment related works. Your selfless contribution towards social activities will earn you respect in the society. Avoid any kind of negative contact formulas. A secret of yours may be revealed which may have bad
    consequences for your family. You can also become a victim of someone's negative plan.

    Last Updated May 20, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    7 reasons to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands (MSW)

    7 reasons to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Gen Z lingo: 7 must know slangs of Zoomers and what they mean (ARB)

    Gen Z lingo: 7 must know slangs of Zoomers and what they mean

    Daily Horoscope for May 19 2023 Gemini Sagittarius Aquarius Virgo Cancer Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 19, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; good day for Libra

    Numerology Prediction for May 19 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 19, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Are you facing multiple IUI failures? Know what can be the reason RBA

    Are you facing multiple IUI failures? Know what can be the reason

    Recent Stories

    7 reasons to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands (MSW)

    7 reasons to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    IPL 2023, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal show keeps RR in the playoffs race; netizens upset as PBKS knocked out-ayh

    IPL 2023: Jaiswal and Padikkal show keeps RR in playoffs race; netizens upset as PBKS knocked out

    Gen Z lingo: 7 must know slangs of Zoomers and what they mean (ARB)

    Gen Z lingo: 7 must know slangs of Zoomers and what they mean

    Exclusive Abhilash Tomy, the 1st Indian to complete Golden Globe Race, reveals challenges he faced watch snt

    Exclusive: Abhilash Tomy, the 1st Indian to complete Golden Globe Race, reveals challenges he faced (WATCH)

    Rs 2000 banknotes withdrawn: What should you do with your notes? RBI answers AJR

    Rs 2000 banknotes withdrawn: What should you do with your notes? RBI answers

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon