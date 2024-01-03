Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Numerology Prediction for January 4, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on January 4, 2024, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 6:11 PM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says at this time you will experience auspicious energy inside you and there will be more emotion in the thoughts. New ideas will come to mind. Sweetness will also grow in the
    relationship between siblings. If any land related activity is going on then there may be some misunderstanding regarding the paper related action. Control your anger and stubbornness because you can adjust the situation by your discretion. Conditions in the workplace will be favourable. The relationship between husband and wife can be sweet. Insomnia can be a problem.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says your interest in spirituality and mysticism will increase. It will also bring about a positive change in your personality. Properly covered, it will withstand a great deal of adverse conditions. So pay special attention to these tasks. Paying too much attention to your personal tasks can lead to family frustration. There is a need to strengthen relationships as well as work. Avoid any movement at this time. Most of the time will be spent in marketing and outdoor activities. Take some time for home and family too. Rainy weather can cause skin infections.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says there may be some problems today. You will try to find a solution to the situation instead of panicking. In which you will also be successful. There will also be plans for the marriage of a family member. If a work can get stuck in the middle of being done, it can cause a decrease in your concentration. Keep this in mind. Interfering too much with others can have a negative effect on your family arrangement. Profitable situation is being created in business connected with media, arts, commuter etc. However, you have to face the competition. People in government service may have to do their duty today. Marriage can be happy. Negligence in eating can lead to stomach problems.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says spend some time with honourable persons. It can also give you information on many new topics. It is also possible to purchase any electronic item from home. Young people involved in the technical field will soon find significant success. You can only hurt yourself because of ego. Your behaviour may also change over time. Misunderstandings can arise in the in-laws party. It can also affect your marriage. There can be more competition in the field. Concerns about the health of the spouse can remain. Health can be fine.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says your cooperation in solving any problem of the child will be positive. You will also dominate the social activities of the neighbourhood. If there is any property related action going on, take it seriously today. Don't let laziness dominate you. It can cause a few of your work to stop. Don't move today as there will be no benefit. The business will need a few changes in the internal system. There can be tension between husband and wife regarding any arrangement of the house. Get regular checkups for blood pressure and diabetes

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says if you are planning to buy or sell a property, implement it immediately. At this time the planetary conditions are becoming favourable. You can also spend time with family
    and friends. Making mistakes in transactions related to rupee can lead to loss which can also make the relationship worse. Keep an eye on your children's activities and spend some time with them. There may be a downturn in the workplace. Husband and wife will not be able to give time to each other as they are busy with work. If you have a thyroid problem, get it checked.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says your habits and routine can improve dramatically. Your ability and skill will be appreciated in the society as well. At this time you can engage in activities like saving. Religious planning is also possible. Do not interfere in other people's fights, otherwise you may be harmed. The women's class may have a complaint from the in-laws. You too may have to try to maintain a good relationship. It is necessary to adopt new ways in trade and business. The working environment is also changing due to the current environment. Be
    mindful of confidentiality in operations. The ongoing misunderstanding between husband and wife will be removed. Cervical and shoulder pain can be irritating.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says focus on your work without wasting time in surrounding activities. You will get the right result of the hard work done at this time. The mind will be happy when any desire is fulfilled. Keep in mind that a little success in further discussion can slip out of hand. Occupational stress can also make the home environment worse. It is better to avoid unnecessary trips. There may be a plan for starting nine jobs to grow the business. Marriage can be happy. There will be relief in the health related problems which have been going on for some time now.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says any long-running anxiety and stress can be relieved today. Close relatives will be involved in solving your problems. The mind will be happy to receive good news from somewhere. Opponents can be active and disrupt your work, but don't worry they won't succeed. The economic situation will remain normal at present. There may be some misunderstandings in the relationship with uncle's siblings. The atmosphere at the place of business will be peaceful. You may face competition and you will succeed. Business women can find success in any of their schemes. Love relationships can turn into marriage. Protect yourself from heat and pollution.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 6:11 PM IST
