Numerology Prediction for December 5, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

Here is what the stars have in store for you on December 5, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says today you will work hard to achieve something special. Buying a new item in the house is also possible. Helping a relative in their trouble will give you happiness. Stay

away from people of negative activity; otherwise your respect will be affected. A few expenses may come up suddenly. If you are having difficulty in taking a decision, consult an

elder. Financial condition will be good. The home-family atmosphere will be maintained properly. Constipation and gas problem may increase.

Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)

Ganesha says any important decision taken by you today will prove to be good. Support and advice from family members will also be beneficial for you. You will also be busy with work field activities. Overconfidence can also create trouble for you. Handle situations calmly. Do not use negative words while communicating. Time is not favourable to invest. Business activities will be normal. It is necessary to make time for your married life and family. It is necessary to take some time for yourself.

Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

Ganesha says at this time try to complete your work calmly instead of hastily. All tasks will be completed properly. Your positive attitude and balanced thinking will prove helpful in

solving any problem. Be aware that even by over thinking the result can slip out of hand. So along with making a plan it is also necessary to start it. It is not okay to be too proud or to think of yourself as the best. At this time the time is right to complete the tasks related to marketing. Family atmosphere will be maintained happily. Have light food.

Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)

Ganesha says spending good time doing things according to your mind will give you peace of mind. Some new information and news will also be available. Children and youth will give full attention to their studies and career. Sometimes you can harm yourself by getting into other people's talk. There will be a negative thought about something in the mind. Maintain patience and composure. Believe in yourself. There will be full cooperation of employees and staff and there will be progress in work. Family environment will be comfortable. The trouble of phlegm, cold may increase.

Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

Ganesha says today will be especially relaxing for women. New plans will be made. This will be beneficial. Your way of living and speaking will attract others to you. Working beyond

your capacity can affect your health. Don't let old negativity take over; learn to live in the present. Try to complete any task smoothly instead of hastily. Your influence will be maintained in the field of work. Due to heavy work load, taking time for family will make the environment happy. Health can be excellent.

Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)

Ganesha says planetary position is favourable. You are likely to get more benefits than expected through your work skills. There will be a positive change in the hectic routine that

has been going on for some time now. You will also be busy in political and social activities. There will be confusion regarding the admission of children. Avoid any kind of travel today. Be aware, laziness or too much discussion can spoil your time. There may be improvement in business activities. Relationships can become more intimate in married life. Headache and migraine problems may increase.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says by working hard and properly towards any future goal you will get success. Even in any family matter, your decision will be paramount. As soon as the money comes, so will the expenditure situation. Don't let any kind of disagreement and tension arise with brothers. Doing too much physical activity can be harmful. Be careful when interacting with

outsiders. A few may use you out of selfishness. At this time there is a need to bring some change in one's way of working. Time will be spent in online shopping and entertainment with spouse and family members. Health can be good.

Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says that few old differences will be resolved. Any important task can be completed through your perseverance and courage. Finding a solution to any problem related to children will bring relief. A good notification can be received from a close relative. Keep your important things safe. Come out of the world of dreams and try to understand the reality. Trusting someone else can hurt. At this time, there may be a situation like more effort and less profit in business. Proper harmony will be maintained between husband and wife. Mental and physical fatigue may be felt very much.

Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says today is the time for reflection and self-observation. If any plans are being made regarding change of location then the time is favourable for it. There will be a meeting

with a dear friend and old memories will also be refreshed. Do not interfere unnecessarily in the affairs of others. Otherwise it may have to be reimbursed. Having an argument with a

close relative will also have a negative impact on the home system. There may be few obstacles in business today. There may be ego between husband and wife. Protect yourself

against current negative situations.