Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for December 29, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on December 29, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.
     

    Numerology Prediction for December 29 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says today, going to a religious place with family can be a program. Time will also pass in relaxation and entertainment programs. Any success the children have will create a
    festive atmosphere in the home. Some work may be incomplete due to laziness. So maintain your energy and efficiency. There is a possibility of making a mistake if you do not take any
    decision carefully in financial matters. It can be difficult to make any new decision in business today. Emotions will grow in love occasions. Headaches and migraines can be a problem.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says you will experience communication of full energy and self within you. Prioritize your own decision over the decision of others, you will surely get success. If there is an ongoing dispute over inherited property, today is the right time to resolve it. Your right and angry behaviour can interfere with your work. That is why it is important to control your aggressive nature and anger. There may be disagreements with the brothers over a minor matter. In business situations, now is not the time to do something new. There can be a happy and peaceful atmosphere in the family.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says most of the day today will be spent in creative work. Home renovation and decoration work will be outlined. At the same time, you can be happy to receive good news
    from children regarding their careers. Spending time in wrong tasks can stop your important work. Anger in your nature can also make a few relationships worse. Business activities need
    more attention. Husband-wife relationship will be well maintained. There may be some constipation and stomach upset.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says time will pass in online shopping and fun today. You will also be interested in creative works. Receiving any good news related to career will make the youth feel stress
    free. It is important to keep your daily routine in order; otherwise any important work of yours may be stopped due to negligence. Children's activities and friends need to be monitored. Business related to media, stock market, computer etc. can be successful. Husband and wife's relationship with each other will be well maintained. Problems like gas and constipation can remain.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will be some plans related to the transaction of property. Close relatives may come to the house. Meeting each other will create a happy atmosphere in the home.
    Any of your special talents will come in front of people so that your respect in the society will also increase. Be aware that there is a possibility of some dispute with the brothers over
    an inherited property. Conditions will be saved with a little caution and understanding. Students maintain full concentration on their studies. Today can be spent in marketing related tasks and payments etc. Interference of an outsider can cause some tension in the house.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says today you will experience more happiness by suddenly getting some good news. At the same time, there will be plans for Manglik work at home. Beneficial travel is also becoming yoga, so there will also be opportunities to improve your financial situation. It is necessary to maintain proper home environment. Because of the difficulties that can arise in the study of children. Avoid rupee-related borrowing transactions because it can make the relationship worse. Do not disclose your business activities to anyone. Husband and wife will not be able to give time to each other due to overwork. Any kind of injury can happen.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says at such a time, both pasture and destiny are on your side. Using it depends on your efficiency. There may also be benefits to inherited property. Beneficial travel will be
    completed and a source of income can also be found. Keeping in mind that spending on wrong activities and actions can make a household budget worse. Avoid any kind of transaction. It is important to maintain proper respect for elders. Don't make any important decisions in the business place today. Family atmosphere can be happy. Health can be fine.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says time is of the essence for buying or selling property. There will also be some time spent in religious and social activities. If you are planning to invest at this time, it will be very good for your luck. There may be some uneasiness and stress in the mind without any reason. Spend some time in close proximity to nature. Also focus on meditation. The youth should try to pay more attention to their career. Significant deals can be made in business related to property, insurance, commission etc. You will be able to make time for family even though there is a lot of work. Any kind of skin allergy can occur.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says today you can meet an influential or political person who will be very beneficial for you. Opportunities for advancement will also be received. Today the work can be done manually. So don't spend time in wrong activities. Due to laziness you will try to avoid some work. Take away that problem that holds them back and you've got a sale! Make your decision paramount by not relying too much on the advice of friends. It is important to maintain a good relationship with your colleague or employee. Health can be excellent.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2022, 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for December 29 2022 Aries Virgo Libra Leo Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 29, 2022: Good day for Aries, Virgo; be careful Taurus, Leo

    Festivals Holidays Calendar 2023: Know when is Diwali, Durga Puja, Holi and plan your vacation NOW RBA

    Festivals, Holidays Calendar 2023: Know when is Diwali, Durga Puja, Holi and plan your vacation NOW

    Numerology Prediction for December 28 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 28, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for December 28 2022 Taurus Leo Virgo capricorn Libra Aires Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 28, 2022: Be careful Taurus, Leo; good day for Scorpio

    What is Naegleria Fowleri? South Korea reports first infection due to 'brain-eating amoeba' - adt

    What is Naegleria Fowleri? South Korea reports first infection due to 'brain-eating amoeba'

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for December 29 2022 Aries Virgo Libra Leo Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 29, 2022: Good day for Aries, Virgo; be careful Taurus, Leo

    IGNOU January Session 2023: Registration commences for ODL, online programs; know required documents, other details 

    IGNOU January Session 2023: Registration commences for ODL, online programs; check details

    football MS Dhoni daughter Ziva gets a surprise gift from Lionel Messi; check it out-ayh

    MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva gets a surprise gift from Lionel Messi; check it out

    Would prefer a woman who... Rahul Gandhi shares how his life partner should be - adt

    'Would prefer a woman who...' Rahul Gandhi shares how his life partner should be

    Pakistan Cricket Board PCB may sue Ramiz Raja for his outburst-ayh

    Pakistan Cricket Board may sue Ramiz Raja for his outburst

    Recent Videos

    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon