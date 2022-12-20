Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for December 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on December 20, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.
     

    Numerology Prediction for December 20 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says at this time you will experience auspicious energy inside you and there will be more emotion in the thoughts. New ideas will come to mind. Sweetness will also grow in the
    relationship between siblings. If any land related activity is going on then there may be some misunderstanding regarding the paper related action. Control your anger and stubbornness because you can adjust the situation by your discretion. Conditions in the workplace will be favourable. The relationship between husband and wife can be sweet. Insomnia can be a problem.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says your interest in spirituality and mysticism will increase. It will also bring about a positive change in your personality. Properly covered, it will withstand a great deal of adverse conditions. So pay special attention to these tasks. Paying too much attention to your personal tasks can lead to family frustration. There is a need to strengthen relationships as well as work. Avoid any movement at this time. Most of the time will be spent in marketing and outdoor activities. Take some time for home and family too. Rainy weather can cause skin infections.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says there may be some problems today. You will try to find a solution to the situation instead of panicking. In which you will also be successful. There will also be plans for the marriage of a family member. If a work can get stuck in the middle of being done, it can cause a decrease in your concentration. Keep this in mind. Interfering too much with others can have a negative effect on your family arrangement. Profitable situation is being created in business connected with media, arts, commuter etc. However, you have to face the competition. People in government service may have to do their duty today. Marriage can be happy. Negligence in eating can lead to stomach problems.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says spend some time with honourable persons. It can also give you information on many new topics. It is also possible to purchase any electronic item from home. Young people involved in the technical field will soon find significant success. You can only hurt yourself because of ego. Your behaviour may also change over time. Misunderstandings can arise in the in-laws party. It can also affect your marriage. There can be more competition in the field. Concerns about the health of the spouse can remain. Health can be fine.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says your cooperation in solving any problem of the child will be positive. You will also dominate the social activities of the neighbourhood. If there is any property related action going on, take it seriously today. Don't let laziness dominate you. It can cause a few of your work to stop. Don't move today as there will be no benefit. The business will need a
    few changes in the internal system. There can be tension between husband and wife regarding any arrangement of the house. Get regular checkups for blood pressure and diabetes.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says if you are planning to buy or sell a property, implement it immediately. At this time the planetary conditions are becoming favourable. You can also spend time with family
    and friends. Making mistakes in transactions related to rupee can lead to loss which can also make the relationship worse. Keep an eye on your children's activities and spend some time
    with them. There may be a downturn in the workplace. Husband and wife will not be able to give time to each other as they are busy with work. If you have a thyroid problem, get it checked.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says your habits and routine can improve dramatically. Your ability and skill will be appreciated in the society as well. At this time you can engage in activities like saving. Religious planning is also possible. Do not interfere in other people's fights, otherwise you may be harmed. The women class may have a complaint from the in-laws. You too may have to try to maintain a good relationship. It is necessary to adopt new ways in trade and business. The working environment is also changing due to the current environment. Be
    mindful of confidentiality in operations. The ongoing misunderstanding between husband and wife will be removed. Cervical and shoulder pain can be irritating.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says focus on your work without wasting time in surrounding activities. You will get the right result of the hard work done at this time. The mind will be happy when any desire
    is fulfilled. Keep in mind that a little success in further discussion can slip out of hand. Occupational stress can also make the home environment worse. It is better to avoid unnecessary trips. There may be a plan for starting nine jobs to grow the business. Marriage can be happy. There will be relief in the health related problems which have been going on
    for some time now.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says any long-running anxiety and stress can be relieved today. Close relatives will be involved in solving your problems. The mind will be happy to receive good news from
    somewhere. Opponents can be active and disrupt your work, but don' worry they won't succeed. The economic situation will remain normal at present. The atmosphere at the place of
    business will be peaceful. You may face competition and you will succeed. Business women can find success in any of their schemes. Love relationships can turn into marriage. Protect
    yourself from heat and pollution.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Constipation Awareness Month: Everything you need to know about the condition RBA

    Constipation Awareness Month: Everything you need to know about the condition

    Winter Guide: How to take care of your child's health during wintertide RBA

    Winter Guide: How to take care of your child's health during wintertide

    2023 Zodiac Prediction Scorpio here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Superb year for Scorpio, good year for business

    2023 Zodiac Prediction Libra here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Challenging year for Libra, be careful monetary wise

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from December 19 to December 25 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from December 19 to December 25

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters stretch unbeaten run to 6 games, after 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters stretch unbeaten run to 6 games, after 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC

    football Meme fest explodes after Benzema retires from international football post France's World Cup 2022 final defeat snt

    Meme fest explodes after Benzema retires from international football post France's World Cup 2022 final defeat

    Nothing may launch TWS earbuds under new brand called Particles by XO report gcw

    Nothing may launch TWS earbuds under new brand: Report

    Elon Musk should resign Latest poll shows 57 5 per cent people wants him to step down gcw

    Elon Musk should resign! Latest poll shows 57.5% people wants him to step down

    Violence breaks out at Allahabad University after argument over student entry stones thrown bike set on fire gcw

    Violence breaks out at Allahabad University after argument over student entry; stones thrown, bike set on fire

    Recent Videos

    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon