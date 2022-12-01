Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Numerology Prediction for December 1, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here is what the stars have in store for you on December 1, as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends.

    Numerology Prediction for December 1 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 1:30 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)
    Ganesha says today's planetary pasture is creating a favourable situation for you. Just need to work harder. You will attain a respectable position in the society at home due to your
    competence and skills. You will have too many plans, but do not take any decision in haste and emotion. Receiving some inauspicious news from a loved one will leave the mind disappointed. Time has come for the youth to start planning their career.

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)
    Ganesha says there will be a period of few troubles at the beginning of the day. Afternoon conditions will be favourable for you. A well-wisher's help will bring you a ray of hope. The
    beginning of the day is a bit painful so work with patience and restraint. A breakdown of a vehicle or an expensive electrical appliance can lead to huge expenses. Something you say
    can also have a bad effect. Business activities will improve through your efforts.

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)
    Ganesha says your dominance in social and political field will increase. Any problem related to the child's career needs to be resolved. A little change in your work routine will increase
    your efficiency. Controversy may increase by discussing something with brothers. Be patient and involve the mediation of others. There is a need to rethink investment policies. The
    hard work done in the field of work can get good results in the future.

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)
    Ganesha says joining and cooperating with religious organizations can give you comfort. Also there will be spiritual advancement. Emotional connection with family and children can be strengthened. Sometimes you may be disturbed due to disruption in work. But again you can gather energy and start your work and be successful in it. Students may be a little worried about their project.

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)
    Ganesha says if you try to complete your every work in a practical way then surely you can get success. Relations with relatives and neighbours will be sweeter. Satisfactory news can also be received from the child's side. Sometimes anger can cause trouble for you. Many tasks can go wrong. There will be some shortfall in income tools so focus on reducing your expenses. Few matters can get confused in the business sector. Marriage relationship can be normal.

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)
    Ganesha says today is a very satisfying day. People who were against you will come to your side today. Relationships can also improve in many ways. At this time every work will be
    completed peacefully. If you have made a promise to someone, fulfill it. Your impression in the society may get bad. A few lucrative opportunities may also slip away. Avoid flashy
    activities.

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)
    Ganesha says spend some time with elders also. Imbibing their experiences will make you aware of some important aspects of life. Satisfactory news can also be received from children at this time. You can complete your unfinished work except for mild problems. Just don';t let stress get the better of you. Proper support of family members can make you worry free. Economic condition will be normal.

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)
    Ganesha says today is an excellent day to do any property related work. A yoga related to an important journey is also taking place. Also take care of safety while travelling. A child's success in competitive exams will lead to a happy atmosphere in the home. Peace of your home may be disturbed due to some other person. That means the members of the house will maintain proper order of the house together with each other.

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)
    Ganesha says you will maintain proper harmony both at home and business through your skilful dealings. It can create a pleasant atmosphere in both places. A beneficial nearby
    journey may also be concluded. Spend some time close to nature. Defects like anger and stubborn nature must be controlled. Because of this, there may be disruption in your work.
    However, family members will ignore these flaws and give you full support.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 1:30 AM IST
