Numerology Prediction for April 12, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 1:04 AM IST

    Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)

    Ganesha says today you will be busy in many activities. Along with this, social boundaries will also increase. Getting payment as per your wish from somewhere can give you peace of mind. There will be significant contributions in service related activities in religious institutions. Today there may be some difficulties in making a decision regarding a work. Seek advice from an elder person in the household. Also, trusting a stranger can cause trouble for you. 

    Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)

    Ganesha says there will be a state of relief due to the completion of an important work. Focusing on one's work without worrying about people will bring new success. People will be attracted by your competence. Be aware that a little carelessness can lead you astray from your goal. So keep your mind calm and stay away from bad friends. Also pay attention to the elders of the house. There is a possibility of completing any pending work in business. 

    Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

    Ganesha says it is becoming in your nature to help others in their pain and distress. So you are getting respect in the society and the range of contacts will also increase which will enable you financially in the future. Some kind of problem may arise regarding land-property and vehicle. Also keep a check on the wrong expenses as there is a possibility of unexpected expenses. There will be some problems in starting the plans. Relationship with important people in business field will bring new success for you. 

    Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)

    Ganesha says if you are planning to complete some special tasks today, then implement them. The planetary positions are in your favour. Buying a new item in the house is also possible. The success of the child will bring peace and happiness in the mind. Sometimes there may be disagreement with a close relative or friend. You are also likely to suffer financial loss due to other people. Due to which there may be some tension. Need to make some changes in business or office. 

    Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

    Ganesha says youth will heave a sigh of relief as any dilemma is removed. You will also have the courage to take a big decision. A meeting with a stranger can open a door of destiny for you. Be aware that someone may be disappointed by your sharp words. Due to which you may face humiliation. Also don't invest in any wrong place today. Business activities will be enhanced. For some time you will not be able to spend time on your marriage because of your busyness. 

    Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)

    Ganesha says students will be able to focus on their studies again as any obstacle related to education is removed. Also, the support of influential persons will help in your advancement. According to the effort you will also get the right fruit. A situation of doubt may arise regarding something with a close friend or relative, due to which the mental condition will be a little bad. But this is only a dream and it is very important to come out. Don't let your negative thoughts dominate your business. 

    Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

    Ganesha says you were feeling tired due to busyness going on for many days. So spend today in peace and comfort. Before taking any decision it is necessary to think about it first. Financial situation will be in your favour. Sometimes some restlessness and negative thoughts may arise in the mind. Due to which there will be a state of anger for no reason. Do not ignore any talk of the elders of the house. It can spoil the atmosphere. Time is beneficial from business point of view. 

    Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)

    Ganesha says meeting with persons of a religious activity will bring about a surprising change in outlook. Also your interest in religious and spiritual activities will increase. Today your whole time will be spent in planning towards some work. Be aware that even if you are smart enough, some results may be bad. Stay away from activities like stock market, speculation, as only a few close people can betray you. Some changes in the business have been going on for some time now. 

    Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)

    Ganesha says this time planetary transit is increasing your efficiency and competence. Meeting a few close people will bring joy to the mind. There will also be a travel program which will be positive. Sometimes overconfidence can hinder your work. Therefore, too much pride or thinking oneself superior is not okay. There is a possibility that there will be some reduction in matters related to saving.  Do not take any decision related to business at this time.  Always consult your partner in your work.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 1:04 AM IST
