New Year Special Crispy Potato-Cabbage Kebabs Recipe

Recipe for New Year's Evening: Check out a recipe for crispy potato-cabbage kebabs that you can try for this new year's evening.

Author
Neha Choudhary
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 1:43 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

You must have eaten a lot of potato-cabbage curry and potato-cabbage parathas, but have you ever tried potato-cabbage kebabs? Crispy potato-cabbage kebabs taste delicious and are very easy to make.


Today we have brought the recipe of crunchy Potato-Cabbage Kebab which you can also include in the New Year recipe. Know what things will be required to make it, and also know the step-by-step method of making it.

You will need these things-

  • 1 big cauliflower
  • 2-3 green chilies
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped ginger
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 2 spoon chaat masala
  • salt as per taste
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp red chili powder
  • handful of chopped coriander
  • 1 cup boiled and mashed potatoes
  • ¼ cup grated cheese
  • 2 table spoon roasted gram flour and
  • Oil will be required for frying.


Make a paste in a blender jar by combining chopped cabbage, ginger, cumin, green chili, turmeric, red chili powder, and chaat masala.

In the prepared paste, add salt as per taste, roasted gram flour, boiled and mashed potatoes, grated cheese and finely chopped coriander and mix well.

Using your hands, form the prepared mixture into little balls and form them into tikkis. After that, cook the tikkis in hot oil in a pan.
After adding some oil, the tikkis should then be cooked well on both sides.

Your crispy potato-cabbage kebabs will be ready as soon as you finish them. Now you can eat Potato-cabbage kebabs with coriander-mint chutney or imli chutney.

