Gajar Halwa to Moong Dal Halwa: 5 traditional halwa recipe to try THIS New year celebration

Celebrate the New Year with 5 delicious traditional halwa recipes, from Gajar Halwa to Moong Dal Halwa. These sweet treats are perfect for festive gatherings and celebrations.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 2:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

Eating halwa in winter is a rich Indian tradition that every household follows. These comforting, aromatic desserts are perfect for the cold season and especially popular during New Year celebrations. From Gajar Halwa to Moong Dal Halwa, these treats bring warmth and sweetness to the festive spirit. Try these five traditional halwa recipes this New Year for a delicious start to the year.

 

article_image2

Gajar ka Halwa

A classic winter favorite, Gajar ka Halwa is made with grated carrots, milk, sugar, and ghee, slow-cooked to perfection. It’s aromatic, rich in flavor, and perfect for celebrating the New Year with family and friends.

 

article_image3

Moong Dal Halwa

Moong Dal Halwa is a hearty dessert composed of cardamom, sugar, ghee, and yellow moong dal. It's a great meal to consume at joyous events like New Year's celebrations because of its rich flavor and smooth texture.

 

article_image4

Suji Halwa (Sheera)

Made with semolina, ghee, sugar, and nuts, Suji Halwa is a quick and delicious dessert that is light yet indulgent. It’s an ideal way to kick off the New Year with a warm, comforting treat.

article_image5

Atta Halwa

Whole wheat flour, ghee, sugar, and dry fruits are the ingredients of Atta Halwa, which has a rich texture and nutty flavor. This classic dessert is a popular New Year's treat that is frequently offered during festive occasions.

 

article_image6

Carrot and Coconut Halwa

A blend of grated carrots, coconut, and jaggery, this sweet halwa offers a unique texture and flavor. Perfect for the New Year, it combines the freshness of carrots with the richness of coconut, making it irresistible.

