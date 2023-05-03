Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Need help with what to pack for lunch this summer? Here are eight time-saving lunch ideas to fill your stomach

    Summers are tedious. Packing for lunch can be a brainstorming task, especially when you must be mindful of your hydration and diet. What you need is an easy and healthy hack.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 3, 2023, 7:45 PM IST

    Here are a few summer lunch ideas to make your work easier:

    1.     Brie Sandwich and fruits: The soft brie cheese feels light on your stomach. It will fill you with the right amount. Pairing the sandwich with the right choice of fruit – strawberry, mango, or litchi will give you a balanced lunch,
    2.     Quinoa Salad: This vegetarian dish will feel like a festival of flavours in your mouth. The creaminess of the avocado, the sweetness of strawberry, the crunchiness of walnuts, and feta for that extra kick of flavour, mixed with stomach-filling quinoa – this lunch has it all. Plus, it is straightforward to prepare.

    3.     Poppy Seed Pecan Chicken Salad: Poppy seed is known for its cooling effect on the body. The chicken will provide the protein your diet requires, making this dish an ideal fulfilling lunch.
    4.     Chicken Biscuit Sandwich: The only drawback of this dish is its slow-cooked chicken, which, if prepared beforehand, packing for lunch will be complete in no time. The light buttery biscuits and the creamy texture of the white barbeque sauce are a feel-good lunch.
    5.     Smoothie and Muffins: A mixed fruit smoothie is the ultimate filling and healthy drink. Pairing them with banana muffins will give you a light summer lunch.
    6.     Egg Salad Sandwiches: A simple egg salad sandwich will never go out of trend. Just mix your egg with the right flavour of spices your tastebuds prefer, and you are good to go, not to mention the easiness of the recipe.
    7.     Lemon Pasta: If you do not want too much fuss for your lunch. This is very light on your stomach yet filling dish.
    8.     PB&J: And if nothing else works out and you have no time to pack lunch, you always have the plain old Peanut Butter and Jam Sandwich to fall back on.

