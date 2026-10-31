Struggling with neck lines and sagging skin? A dermatologist shares tips involving retinol, hyaluronic acid, sunscreen and posture to improve neck skin texture.

We spend a lot of time picking anti-ageing creams, serums and moisturizers for our faces, but one region that often gets forgotten is the neck. With time, tiny wrinkles, horizontal creases and loose skin can become more apparent and the neck might look older than the face.

However, creases around the neck are not necessarily an indication of aging. They can also be caused by everyday behaviors, too much mobile phone usage, sun exposure and changes in the amounts of collagen.

Dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth recently provided skincare tips to get rid of neck wrinkles. Here are several strategies to enhance neck skin health — from utilizing retinol to minor modifications in screen-time habits.

What causes neck lines?

One prominent cause of premature neck lines is something called “Tech Neck”. The neck stays bent when you spend long hours staring down at cellphones, computers and tablets. Holding this pose repeatedly might lead to the development of horizontal wrinkles.

Another key consideration is age. Collagen production slows down with aging. Because collagen helps keep skin tight and elastic, its loss can make skin thinner, less firm, and more wrinkled.

Sun exposure can also make collagen break down faster, so it’s crucial to protect yourself from the sun every day.

1. Retinol for Fine Lines

Retinol is a popular skin-care ingredient that helps improve skin’s texture and supports collagen formation.

Over time, a retinol lotion can help reduce the appearance of fine wrinkles and improve the overall look of the neck.

But neck skin might be more sensitive than face skin. For beginners, use a low-strength formulation, apply it gradually and moisturise periodically. Do not use on broken or irritated skin. Do not use retinoids when pregnant.

2. Hydrate with Hyaluronic Acid

Dryness can make existing wrinkles look more pronounced. Hyaluronic acid is a moisturizing element that locks moisture into the skin, leaving it feeling smoother and more supple.

"Using a moisturizer or serum containing hyaluronic acid can help improve the look of dry, wrinkled skin.

For best results, apply to slightly wet skin and follow with a moisturizer to help lock in hydration.

3. Don't Forget Sunscreen on Your Neck

Another common skincare error is applying sunscreen exclusively to your face.

The neck is often exposed to the sun, and UV radiation can damage collagen and lead to premature ageing. Every morning, dermatologists recommend putting on a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to the neck.

Be sure to cover the front, sides, and back of the neck, and reapply while you’re outdoors for long periods.

4. Adjust Your Posture and Stretch Your Neck

Your everyday screen habits might potentially affect your neck. Keeping your phone at eye level, rather than looking down all the time, may help you avoid prolonged neck flexion.

Taking regular breaks from laptops and cellphones is another good practice.

Gentle neck mobility and stretching exercises can be useful for muscular stiffness, but they do not effectively eliminate existing wrinkles or tighten loose skin.

Can Dermatological Treatments Help With Deep Neck Lines?

“If the neck creases are very deep, skin care products may not do too much.

Dermatologists may advise certain individuals to undergo professional treatment with hyaluronic acid fillers. These operations must be evaluated on a case by case basis and performed only by a skilled and experienced medical expert.

The best treatment depends on what you're trying to treat: fine lines, skin laxity, volume loss, or deeper horizontal wrinkles.

The Bottom Line

Caring for your neck is as important as caring for your face. Consistent moisturising, sunscreen, adequate retinol usage, and better screen habits may help to improve the look and texture of the skin around your neck.

While no product will entirely erase deep wrinkles or reverse considerable skin sagging, a diligent skincare program and appropriate dermatological guidance can make a difference over time.