A caretaker dressed in a panda costume to befriend a baby panda has caught the internet's attention. The adorable interaction has gone viral, leaving social media users amused.

A heartwarming yet hilarious video featuring a caretaker dressed in a panda costume has gone viral on social media. The clip captures the unusual attempt of the caretaker to befriend a baby panda, leaving viewers amused by their adorable interaction.

In the video, the caretaker can be seen wearing a black-and-white panda costume while sitting close to the baby panda. Another panda is also seen sitting nearby. The little one appears curious as it slowly approaches the person dressed as a panda, seemingly trying to figure out who its new furry friend is.

The interaction looks both awkward and adorable, as the baby panda cautiously observes the costumed caretaker. What makes the clip even more entertaining is the effort made by the caretaker to blend in with the animals and build a friendly connection.

Viral Panda Video Wins Hearts Online

The video was shared by TV1 India Live on Instagram and has been attracting attention from animal lovers. Several viewers found the interaction amusing, while others appreciated the caretaker's efforts to connect with the baby panda.

Social media users also joined in with funny reactions. Some described it as one of the most adorable yet awkward friendships, while others joked that the baby panda might still be wondering what kind of panda it has encountered.

The clip has quickly become a favourite among viewers, with many enjoying the little one's curious reaction.

While unusual, the moment highlights the playful efforts made by animal caretakers to build familiarity and comfort with the animals under their care. A simple costume, an unexpected interaction and a curious baby panda have together created an internet moment that continues to bring smiles to viewers.