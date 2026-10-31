Celebrate Halloween 2026 with 65+ spooky wishes, funny messages, heartfelt greetings and festive quotes to share with friends and family on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook this October 31.

Observed every year on October 31st, Halloween is an occasion where everyone dresses in creative costumes and decorates their homes to extend greetings to their near and dear ones. No matter if you want something humorous, spooky or sweet for your loved ones, words can make all the difference during this Halloween season.

Here are 65+ Happy Halloween 2026 wishes, messages and quotes to send on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other social media sites.

Happy Halloween 2026: Best Wishes to Share

1. Happy Halloween 2026! May your night be filled with spooky surprises, sweet treats and unforgettable memories.

2. Wishing you a Halloween full of laughter, magical moments and just the right amount of fright!

3. May your Halloween be spooky, your treats be sweet and your celebrations be full of fun. Happy Halloween!

4. Happy Halloween! May all your scary dreams turn into sweet memories this October 31.

5. Sending you spooky greetings and a bucket full of happiness. Have a fantastic Halloween!

6. May the magic of Halloween bring joy, laughter and exciting adventures into your life.

7. Wishing you a hauntingly happy Halloween filled with costumes, candies and cheerful company.

8. Have a fang-tastic Halloween! May your night be filled with fun, laughter and plenty of treats.

9. Happy Halloween 2026! Let the spooky season bring out your playful side and create wonderful memories.

10. May your Halloween be as sweet as candy and as exciting as a haunted house. Have a spooktacular night!

Funny Halloween Messages for Friends

11. Happy Halloween! May your candy stash be huge and your costume be the talk of the town.

12. Have a boo-tiful Halloween! Remember, calories from Halloween candy don't count tonight.

13. Wishing you a Halloween so fun that even the ghosts will want to join your party!

14. Happy Halloween! Eat candy, wear a crazy costume and blame everything on the spooky spirits.

15. May your Halloween be full of treats and absolutely free of tricks!

16. You're never too old for Halloween candy. You're only too old to trick-or-treat without getting strange looks!

17. Have a fang-tastic Halloween! May your biggest fright be discovering that someone ate your favourite candy.

18. Happy Halloween! Keep calm, put on your costume and let the candy do the talking.

19. This Halloween, may your costume be scary, your photos be fabulous and your candy bowl never be empty.

20. Wishing you a Halloween filled with more laughter than screams and more chocolate than regrets!

Spooky Halloween Wishes for WhatsApp

21. Beware of the shadows, listen for the whispers and enjoy the magic of Halloween. Happy October 31!

22. May the moonlight guide you through a night of mystery, magic and spooky surprises.

23. Ghosts, goblins and witches are out tonight. Keep your treats ready and your spirits high!

24. Happy Halloween! May your night be mysterious, magical and just a little bit frightening.

25. When the pumpkins glow and the ghosts come out to play, it's time to celebrate Halloween!

26. Wishing you a night of eerie adventures, creepy costumes and sweet surprises.

27. Let the spooky vibes take over and make this Halloween one to remember.

28. May every shadow bring excitement and every spooky sound lead to laughter. Happy Halloween!

29. The witches are flying, the bats are out and the Halloween fun has begun. Have a spooky night!

30. Happy Halloween 2026! May your evening be filled with magical mischief and delightful frights.

Halloween Wishes for Friends and Family

31. Happy Halloween to my favourite people! May your day be full of sweet treats, big smiles and beautiful memories.

32. Wishing my wonderful family a safe, happy and spooktacular Halloween!

33. May our Halloween celebrations bring us closer and fill our home with laughter and happiness.

34. Happy Halloween, friends! Thank you for making every celebration more exciting and memorable.

35. Sending warm wishes for a spooky night filled with fun, friendship and plenty of delicious treats.

36. May your Halloween be filled with family fun, creative costumes and moments worth remembering.

37. Here's wishing you and your loved ones a safe Halloween full of sweet surprises and happy memories.

38. Happy Halloween! May the joy of this festive night bring smiles to everyone in your family.

39. To my favourite people, may your Halloween be filled with laughter, love and a little spooky magic.

40. Wishing you a wonderful Halloween surrounded by the people who make life special.

Cute and Sweet Halloween Messages

41. Have a boo-tiful Halloween filled with pumpkin smiles and candy-coated happiness!

42. Sending you a little Halloween magic and a whole lot of love. Happy Halloween!

43. May your Halloween be filled with cute costumes, happy faces and sweet little surprises.

44. Wishing you a night as sweet as candy corn and as bright as a smiling jack-o'-lantern.

45. Happy Halloween! May your heart be light, your treats be plentiful and your worries disappear like ghosts.

46. Sending pumpkin kisses and spooky wishes your way. Have a lovely Halloween!

47. May your Halloween be full of adorable costumes, cheerful laughter and magical memories.

48. Wishing you a Halloween that's more sweet than scary and more joyful than ever.

49. Happy Halloween! May every little treat bring a big smile to your face.

50. Keep the pumpkins glowing and the happy moments growing. Have a wonderful Halloween!

Happy Halloween Quotes and Sayings

51. "Life is better when there's a little mystery and a lot of candy."

52. "Halloween is the perfect night to let your imagination run wild."

53. "A little spooky magic can make an ordinary night extraordinary."

54. "The best Halloween memories are made with friends, laughter and sweet treats."

55. "Let your costume tell a story and your smile light up the night."

56. "Halloween reminds us that a little fright can bring a lot of delight."

57. "Every pumpkin has a glow, and every Halloween has a little magic."

58. "The sweetest part of Halloween is sharing the fun with the people you love."

59. "A night of spooky adventures is a night worth remembering."

60. "Behind every great Halloween costume is a little creativity and a lot of fun."

Note: These are original Halloween sayings rather than quotations attributed to famous people.

Halloween Instagram Captions and WhatsApp Status

61. Too cute to spook! Happy Halloween 2026.

62. Eat, drink and be scary!

63. Creepin' it real this Halloween.

64. Keep calm and scare on.

65. Witching you a magical Halloween!

66. If you've got it, haunt it.

67. Resting witch face, Halloween edition.

68. Pumpkin spice and everything spooky.

69. Just here for the boos and the candy.

70. Spooky season is in full swing. Let the Halloween fun begin!

No matter if you want to give a spooky greeting, funny one-liner or a heartwarming message, these Halloween greetings will definitely assist you in spreading the festival spirit. Choose your favorite greeting, wish someone you love and make October 31 more special.

Happy Halloween 2026!