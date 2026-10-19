Kanya Puja Vidhi: Learn the essential Navratri rituals, including washing feet, applying tilak, performing aarti, offering halwa puri and kala chana, giving gifts and seeking blessings.

The Kanya Puja ceremony is an important part of the Navratri celebrations and is performed as a worship of the Goddess Durga through little girls. This custom takes place on the day of Maha Ashtami or Maha Navami and involves inviting the girls, washing their feet, putting tilak on them, and making offerings to them through bhog and presents.

Kanya Puja Ceremony Process – Step by Step Guide

1. Preparation Before Puja Ceremony

The room in which the puja will take place must be cleaned thoroughly. The seating arrangements must be done for the girls. All the necessary things like a plate, fresh water, a towel, kumkum/roli, rice, flowers, prasad, and gifts must be prepared before.

2. Invite and Wash Their Feet

Invite the girls with respect and make them sit in the puja area. The devotees must wash their feet with fresh water and then dry their feet with the fresh towel.

3. Mark Tilak on Them and Offer Prayer

Mark the forehead of the girls with tilak using roli with rice grains or akshat. The families put a holy thread, named mauli on the wrist of the girls and also give them red chunari.

4. Offering Bhog to the Goddess

Bhog is typically prepared using halwa, puri, and kala chana and is offered to the Goddess Durga first before being given to the girls as a prasad.

5. Proper Serving of the Meal

Meal is regarded as one of the most significant aspects of this ceremony. Ensure that the children enjoy their meal in complete peace.

6. Presenting Gifts & Blessings

Present gifts, fruit, or any amount of money to the girls once they are done with their meal. Devotees honor the girls through a salutation before them or by touching their feet and praying for their blessings.

Importance of the Ceremonies

All the ceremonies signify reverence for the divine female power. The tradition of washing feet represents humility, applying tilak stands for reverence, offering bhog means devotion, while presenting gifts reflects affection and kindness.

Number of Girls Invited, Presence of a Boy and Order of Ceremony May Vary Regionally & Familially