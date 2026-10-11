Discover the significance of orange colour during Navratri, what it symbolises and what to wear. Explore traditional outfit ideas, ethnic fashion tips and accessories for festive celebrations.

Navratri is a celebration of devotion, and the vibrant elements that contribute to the uniqueness of this festival. Orange is a color that represents warmth and positivity. Devotees pay homage to Maa Shailaputri, the first form of Goddess Durga, on the first day of Navratri.

Knowing about the significance of orange color, from picking out traditional wear in this color, here is everything you need to know about orange color, its significance, and the goddess that is revered on Navratri Day 1.

Orange Color Significance During Navratri

The orange color is associated to energy, courage, optimism and warmth. In the Hindu calendar system, orange and saffron colors have spiritual and religious significance too. Orange can be one of the best ways to express faith through festive colors.

The color orange symbolizes courage and determination which is best to present the first form of Durga as Maa Shailaputri, the daughter of the mountains.

What Colour Should You Wear for Maa Shailaputri Puja?

Women can dress in orange saree, anarkali suit, lehenga, or simply a kurta set. Gold jewellery complements orange very well, whereas oxidized silver accessories give a traditional touch. You can complete yournlook by jhumkas, bangles, and ethnic footwear. Makeup such as warm tones of lipstick, kajal, and a simple bindi will complement the outfit.

Men should choose an orange kurta along with white or cream trousers. For those devotees who want to wear more subtle colors, there are options of worn orange dupatta, stole, blouse or accessories.

Orange Styling Tips for Navratri

Light cotton or other airy fabric may be worn during the day while performing puja since it can be more comfortable during long rituals. You can also wear an orange outfit embellished with gold and oxidized jewelry or embroidery on the footwear to look festive during the night.

An orange outfit can be paired with creams, whites, beige or green colors. Choose an attire which you feel comfortable in, as well as which will help you perform prayers and celebrations easily.