Navratri 2022: 5 easy and delicious recipes you can try at home

During the nine days of Navratri, devotees observe fast as a part of the festival rituals. Only certain food items can be consumed during the nine days of the festival. All you need is a vrat recipe that is tasty and easy to make. Try out Navratri food recipes that will keep you full of energy throughout the day and can be made in 30-45 minutes.

One of the largest Hindu holidays, Navratri, is widely observed in India with a lot of vigour and excitement. For nine days, devotees worship the many Durga incarnations. According to legend, Goddess Durga has nine distinct incarnations, each of which possesses a particular power. Fasting is a means to express thanks to the Goddess (or to observe a vrat). With these Navratri vrat dishes, you may embrace the warmth of this festival:

Sabudana khichdi Sabudana Khichdi is one of the most well-liked and simple vrat dishes for Navaratri. Sabudana, boiled potatoes, roasted peanuts, and a few spices are used to make it. The sabudana is washed in the first stage until the water becomes clear. Now, submerge it for approximately an hour in water that is 3 cm (1 1/2") above it. The water must now be carefully drained otherwise the sabudana may clump together in lumps when cooked. Spread the water over a thick towel for about an hour. Sabudana, roasted peanuts, Laal Mirch, and curry leaves should now be combined until everything is thoroughly covered. The following stage involves heating ghee in a pan while adding curry leaves, jeera, and laal mirch. Add the sabudana mixture when the mirchi begins to brown, and simmer it over a low heat until done. Add lemon juice after removing it from the heat and stir thoroughly. Green chilies and coriander leaves provide a delicious garnish for sabudana khichdi. Serve warm. Also Read | Navratri 2022: IRCTC introduces special 'vrat thali' from Sept 26; Know how to book, different food items

Vrat ke aloo One of the most well-liked Navratri dishes is the time-saving and classic vrat aloo. Your taste senses will be nourished by the vrat aloo dish, which will keep you satisfied all day. 4-5 potatoes should be washed and boiled (take potatoes according to the number of people). Potatoes should not be overcooked. After they have been cooked, cut them into squares and set them aside. Add cumin seeds to a pan of hot oil or ghee. Green chilies and curry leaves should be added to the pan once the cumin seeds have become black. After that, combine the rock salt and the potato slices thoroughly. Cook the potatoes until they are crispy for 2 to 3 minutes. Now stir in the roasted peanuts and cook for an additional minute. Add lemon juice for flavour and coriander leaves for garnish before turning off the heat. Serve warm.

Kuttu Dosa

If you are a Dosa fan, you make one for yourself which is Vrat friendly. Just grab some Kuttu ka Aatta, that is Buckwheat flour, add some potato filling, and voila it's done. Serve it with some mint and coconut chutney.

Kuttu ka dosa If you like dosa then you must try kuttu ka dosa this Navratri. Mix kuttu ka atta with water, ajwain, rock salt, green chillies, and black pepper. Prepare a batter and make dosa with it. You can serve this with mint and coconut chutney. Kuttu ki poori Crispy, hot, and as good as regular pooris, kuttu or buckwheat flour is the perfect alternative during the fasting season of Navratri. It is easy to cook and can be paired with any sabzi like aloo or chole. You can cook it for lunch and have a hearty meal with your family. Also Read | Navratri 2022: Know 9 Do's and Don'ts devotees should follow during this auspicious festival