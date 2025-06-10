Monsoon road trips in India offer unparalleled beauty and adventure. Whether you prefer misty mountains, lush valleys, or scenic waterfalls, these routes promise an unforgettable experience.

Monsoon season turns India into a lush green heaven! The rainy season is perfect for taking scenic drives. When the misty mountains, flowing waterfalls, and cool breeze combine to create the experience of a lifetime, you know you're in for something special. These seven scenic road trips make taking a drive in the rainy season all the more tempting.

Monsoon Travel Guide: 7 road trips in India

1. Mumbai to Malshej Ghat

Distance - 130 km

Notable Highlights- Waterfalls, rolling hills shrouded in mist, ancient forts

Best Perk- The driving experience through the winding roads surrounded by greenery.

Malshej Ghat is a visual feast during the rainy season. The rain nourishes the local scenery and attracts thousands of birds who visit to take advantage of the lush landscapes. Driving here is best experienced during the rainy season for the scenery alone.

2. Bangalore to Coorg

Distance - 250 km

Notable Highlights- Coffee plantations, hills draped in mist, cascades of waterfalls

Best Perk- The aroma of fresh coffee while driving through the western ghats!

Coorg, the Scotland of India, is enchanting during the rainy season! The drive is crammed with endless green forests adorned with silent land, which makes it an excellent getaway escape, but magic is really awakened in the rainy season.

3. Pune to Lonavala

Distance - 65 km

Notable Highlights- Viewpoints entangled in fog, breath-taking valleys, dispersed waterfalls.

Best Perk- Visiting Tiger's Leap and Bhushi Dam for most with breath-taking views.

Lonavala is a monsoon paradise! Lonavala is a city of breath-taking scenery and pleasant weather. The journey from Pune to Lonavala might be one of the shortest drives but included lots of breathtaking scenes and camping spots.

4. Shillong to Cherrapunji

Distance: 54 km

Highlights: Green hills, foggy terrain, and beautiful waterfalls

Best Experience: Appreciate the magnificence of Nohkalikai and Elephant Falls

Cherrapunji is one of the wettest places in the world, and it is heaven during a monsoon. Feeling foggy hills lapping against greenery all around is something spectacular.

5. Chennai to Munnar

Distance: 600 km

Highlights: Tea estates, foggy mountains, and refreshing waterfalls

Best Experience: Surround yourself with the nature of Nilgiri Hills

Munnar is a lovely place during monsoon due to the mountains and the rolling tea estates, allowing you to disappear for a couple of days.

6. Visakhapatnam to Araku Valley

Distance: 115 km

Highlights: Forests, winding hills, and tribal villages

Best Experience: Enjoying the greens seen with coffee plantations

Araku Valley is special. The beauty of the countryside combined with the cool monsoon weather will leave a lasting impression on you.

7. Manali to Leh

Distance: 480 km

Highlights: Snow peaks, deep valleys and adventure.

Best Experience: Driving through Rohtang Pass - awe-inspiring sights and surroundings.

The Manali-Leh highway is one of the most enjoyable. A typical deal at the start of monsoon, the beautiful landscapes, and exhilarating nature add to your drive.