Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navratri 2022: Want to lose weight this festive season? Here are some easy tips

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

    We have come up with some weight loss tips that will help you this festive season but also help you in the long run. You can make these tips part of your daily routine.

    Getty Photos

    Weight loss is a journey in which you have to be consistent. If you aren’t, you will not find the results you wanted. It will not be easy at the beginning, but once you get used to it, it will be a cakewalk. This festival season, you will indulge in a lot of food by attending office parties. 
     

    Getty Photos

    Family dinners, etc., can make it difficult for you to stay on track with your fitness goals. But you can cut down on certain things such as -  sugar drinks, junk and fatty food, eating in smaller portions frequently, drinking plenty of water, avoiding late-night snacking etc. We have developed some tips to make you lose weight and balance it. Make sure you follow them. 

    Getty Photos

    Be patient 
    The weight loss journey can be a time-consuming process. You can't see immediate results as soon as you start your weight loss journey. Many of us give up because we do not see any results, which is not correct. It is essential to be consistent and patient during your weight loss journey.      

    Getty Photos

    Getting enough sleep 
    It is essential to get enough sleep. It would be best if you always prioritised your sleep over anything. It is necessary to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep. Getting enough sleep can help your body to function better. If you get enough sleep, you are more likely to make better and healthier choices. You also have envy for the whole day. 

    Getty Photos

    Having a healthy diet 
    Since childhood, we have been taught the importance of having a balanced diet, but most of us never follow it. It is never too late to change your diet and start eating healthy. Your weight loss journey can be easier when you start having a healthy and balanced diet. Focus on eating more fruits and vegetables and lean proteins. 

    Getty Photos

    Exercise regularly 
    Eating healthy alone cannot be effective in your weight loss journey. It is also essential to exercise regularly. It is vital to have some movement in your body, be it jogging, walking or going to the gym. Keeping your body active can give a better result in your weight loss journey. Also Read: Is extramarital affairs a deal breaker? Here are 8 types of affairs that can be heartbreaking

    Getty Photos

    Get consultation 
    It is always crucial to consult an expert before starting your weight loss journey. You can reach your goal better and healthier when an expert guides you. By consulting an expert, you will better know what you should do and not do, and you will be better guided in your weight loss journey. Also Read: Navratri 2022: 5 easy and delicious recipes you can try at home

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navratri 2022: Here are steps to download, send Shardiya Navratri, Durga Puja stickers on WhatsApp - adt

    Navratri 2022: Here are steps to download, send Shardiya Navratri, Durga Puja stickers on WhatsApp

    Navratri 2022 Day 1: Colour, Mata Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, mantras, bhog and significance SUR

    Navratri 2022 Day 1: Colour, Mata Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, mantras, bhog and significance

    Navaratri 2022: 9 days of celebration, colours, forms of Durga, history and its significance SUR

    Navaratri 2022: 9 days of celebration, colours, forms of Durga, history and its significance

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from September 26 to October 2 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from September 26 to October 2

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for September 26 to October 2 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for September 26 to October 2

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo phone smashing incident: Angry mom of Everton fan demands 'right punishment' for Man United icon snt

    Ronaldo phone smashing incident: Angry mom of Everton fan demands 'right punishment' for Man United icon

    Navratri 2022: Here are steps to download, send Shardiya Navratri, Durga Puja stickers on WhatsApp - adt

    Navratri 2022: Here are steps to download, send Shardiya Navratri, Durga Puja stickers on WhatsApp

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sadhguru draw flak for jeep safari inside Kaziranga after sunset AJR

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sadhguru draw flak for jeep safari inside Kaziranga after sunset

    Priyanka Chopra poses with Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu at Global Citizen Festival-see pictures RBA

    Priyanka Chopra poses with Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu at Global Citizen Festival-see pictures

    Delhi Yamuna River water level crosses warning mark; likely to increase further - adt

    Delhi: Yamuna River water level crosses warning mark; likely to increase further

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon