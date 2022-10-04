Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navaratri 2022 Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

    On day 9 of Navaratri, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped. She is the ninth aspect of the Navadurga forms of Goddess Durga. Here are some rituals that should be followed on the ninth day of Navratri. 

    Navaratri 2022 Day 9 Maa Siddhidatri Puja Vidhi Muhurat Colour and Bhog sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Navratri marks the victory of good over evil. The auspicious occasion celebrates Maa Durga and her nine forms (Navdurgas). The ninth day of Navratri, which is also called Maha Navami. Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on this day. It is also believed that Maa Durga killed the demon Mahishasura on this day. Maa Siddhidatri sits on a lotus, and a lion is her vehicle. She has four arms - in her right hand, she holds a mace and Sudarshan chakra, and in her left, she holds a lotus and a shankh. 

    According to Hindu mythology, it is said that when the universe began, Lord Rudra worshipped Adi-Parashakti, Goddess of Power. Since she had no form, she appeared in the form of Maa Siddhidatri from the left half of Lord Shiva. When this incident happened, Lord Shiva got the name Ardha-Narishwar.

    Maa Siddhidatri's name means the one who gives us power. Devotees worship her on Maha Navami, and it is believed that she takes away ignorance from her devotees and blesses them with knowledge. She also provides direction and energy to planet Ketu and governs it.

    Muhurat: Maha Navami tithi will start today, October 3, at 04:37 pm, and end at 02:20 pm on October 4, Tuesday. Additionally, the Brahma muhurta will last from 04:38 am to 05:27 am.

    Pooja Vidhi: Devotees should wake up early on Maha Navami to begin the puja rituals with mahasnan or grand bath to eliminate all impurities and Shodashoparchar Puja. Some people invite nine young unmarried girls, known as Kanjak, inside their homes as they are believed to be divine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees worship the Kanjaks, wash their feet, put tilak on their foreheads, tie a holy thread on their wrists, and give them Navami prasad of halwa, puri, and black grams. Maa Siddhidatri is also offered this special bhog, sesame seeds and Night blooming jasmine. Some devotees also perform Sandhi Puja and offer her 108 flowers and bilva leaves. The colour of the day for Maha Navami is pink. Pink symbolises universal kindness, affection, harmony, tenderness, unconditional love and nurturing.

    The mantra told on this day is-

    1) Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah

    2) Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi

    Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini

     

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Maha Navami 2022 Wishes WhatsApp Facebook messages quotes to share with loved ones gcw

    Happy Navami 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share with loved ones

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 4 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 4, 2022: Be calm Gemini; good day for Leo, Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for October 4 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 4, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Lacking Monday motivation Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanons workout videos and kick start your week sur

    Lacking Monday motivation? Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's workout videos and kick start your week

    Nobel Prize 2022: Winners to be announced from today; All you need to know AJR

    Nobel Prize 2022: Winners to be announced from today; All you need to know

    Recent Stories

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I preview: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul rested; India ponders on death bowling woes against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Kohli, Rahul rested; India ponders on death bowling woes

    Happy Maha Navami 2022 Wishes WhatsApp Facebook messages quotes to share with loved ones gcw

    Happy Navami 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share with loved ones

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 4 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 4, 2022: Be calm Gemini; good day for Leo, Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for October 4 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 4, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD floats tender to build tunnel under Vice President's new home

    Central Vista redevelopment: CPWD floats tender to build tunnel under Vice President's new home

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon