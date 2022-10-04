Navaratri 2022 Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

On day 9 of Navaratri, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped. She is the ninth aspect of the Navadurga forms of Goddess Durga. Here are some rituals that should be followed on the ninth day of Navratri.

Navratri marks the victory of good over evil. The auspicious occasion celebrates Maa Durga and her nine forms (Navdurgas). The ninth day of Navratri, which is also called Maha Navami. Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on this day. It is also believed that Maa Durga killed the demon Mahishasura on this day. Maa Siddhidatri sits on a lotus, and a lion is her vehicle. She has four arms - in her right hand, she holds a mace and Sudarshan chakra, and in her left, she holds a lotus and a shankh.

According to Hindu mythology, it is said that when the universe began, Lord Rudra worshipped Adi-Parashakti, Goddess of Power. Since she had no form, she appeared in the form of Maa Siddhidatri from the left half of Lord Shiva. When this incident happened, Lord Shiva got the name Ardha-Narishwar.

Maa Siddhidatri's name means the one who gives us power. Devotees worship her on Maha Navami, and it is believed that she takes away ignorance from her devotees and blesses them with knowledge. She also provides direction and energy to planet Ketu and governs it.

Muhurat: Maha Navami tithi will start today, October 3, at 04:37 pm, and end at 02:20 pm on October 4, Tuesday. Additionally, the Brahma muhurta will last from 04:38 am to 05:27 am.

Pooja Vidhi: Devotees should wake up early on Maha Navami to begin the puja rituals with mahasnan or grand bath to eliminate all impurities and Shodashoparchar Puja. Some people invite nine young unmarried girls, known as Kanjak, inside their homes as they are believed to be divine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees worship the Kanjaks, wash their feet, put tilak on their foreheads, tie a holy thread on their wrists, and give them Navami prasad of halwa, puri, and black grams. Maa Siddhidatri is also offered this special bhog, sesame seeds and Night blooming jasmine. Some devotees also perform Sandhi Puja and offer her 108 flowers and bilva leaves. The colour of the day for Maha Navami is pink. Pink symbolises universal kindness, affection, harmony, tenderness, unconditional love and nurturing.

The mantra told on this day is-

1) Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah

2) Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini