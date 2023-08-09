Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Women's Day: Know 6 key insights on intersectionality

    On National Women's Day, explore intersectionality, understanding how various aspects of identity intersect and impact women's experiences. Learn how this perspective contributes to a more inclusive and empowering movement. by Leona Merlin Antony

    National Women's Day: Know 6 key insights on intersectionality LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    As National Women's Day draws near, intersectionality's importance assumes a prominent role. Intersectionality recognizes how several facets of identity—including race, gender, class, sexual orientation, and others—intersect and influence a person's experiences. Seven essential insights are provided below to help you comprehend and value this idea more:

    1. DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality

    Before moving on to the topic of discussion, this year’s theme of National Women’s Day is “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for gender equality”. It mainly focuses on the scopes of attaining gender equality and empowerment in our digital age. Innovation, technological change and education in the digital age get primary attention. 

    ALSO READ: Nagasaki memorial day: 6 facts to reflect upon Hiroshima and Nagasaki

    2. Multiple Layers of Identity

    Intersectionality acknowledges that people have multiple layers of identity that are interdependent. It's critical to take into account how these levels interact and affect experiences, difficulties, and chances.

    3. Dissecting Simplistic Labels

    Stereotypical terms like "woman" or "person of colour" fail to convey the complexity of people's lives. Moving past these labels and recognizing the distinctive ways that many identities overlap is encouraged by intersectionality.

    4. Inclusive Feminism

    Intersectionality enhances the feminist movement by bringing attention to the varied problems that women from different backgrounds confront. It underscores how crucial it is to fight for the rights of all women, especially those who experience several forms of discrimination.

    5. Amplified Marginalized Voices

    We amplify the voices of marginalized women who may already be at a disadvantage as a result of the confluence of several types of discrimination by acknowledging the intersection of various identities.

    ALSO READ: 6 homemade hair conditioners for natural nourishment

    6. Building Solidarity and Empathy

    Adopting intersectionality encourages solidarity and empathy among women from various backgrounds. It promotes open communication and education, enabling women to assist one another across a range of experiences.

     

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nagasaki memorial day: 6 facts to reflect upon Hiroshima and Nagasaki LMA

    Nagasaki memorial day: 6 facts to reflect upon Hiroshima and Nagasaki

    Want to create a cozy corner Here is how you can utilize unused spaces into comfortable retreats gcw

    Want to create a cozy corner? Here's how you can utilize unused spaces into comfortable retreats

    8 steps to create minimalist yet stylish wardrobe mis

    8 steps to create minimalist yet stylish wardrobe

    7 unique ways to celebrate Independence Day anr eai

    7 unique ways to celebrate Independence Day 2023

    Hydration to collagen production: 7 skin benefits of Apricots ATG EAI

    Hydration to collagen production: 7 skin benefits of Apricots

    Recent Stories

    Closer to the Moon! ISRO Chandrayaan-3 achieves another orbit reduction; check details AJR

    Closer to the Moon! Chandrayaan-3 achieves another orbit reduction; check details

    Gadar 2 REVIEW: Is Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film worth watching? Read this RBA

    Gadar 2 REVIEW: Is Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film worth watching? Read this

    iPhone 15 series USB Type C connectors images leaked ahead of launch may feature Action Button gcw

    iPhone 15 series: USB Type-C connectors images leaked ahead of launch, may feature Action Button

    Cricket Boult and Jamieson return to New Zealand's ODI squad for England tour osf

    Boult and Jamieson return to New Zealand's ODI squad for England tour

    Avoid pitfall: False deductions, bogus rent receipts in ITR filing may attract severe penalties AJR

    Avoid pitfall: False deductions, bogus rent receipts in ITR filing may attract severe penalties

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon