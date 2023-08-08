Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 homemade hair conditioners for natural nourishment

    Nourish your hair naturally. Discover 6 homemade conditioner recipes for silky, lustrous locks. From coconut milk elixirs to avocado creams, achieve healthy hair using simple ingredients.

    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 6:31 PM IST

    Say goodbye to store-bought conditioners filled with chemicals and embrace the goodness of homemade alternatives. Pampering your hair with natural ingredients not only helps nourish and hydrate but also promotes a healthy shine. Here are six easy-to-make homemade conditioners that will leave your locks looking and feeling fabulous:

    1. Coconut Milk Elixir

    Blend coconut milk with aloe vera gel for a deeply hydrating conditioner. Apply to damp hair, leave on for a few minutes, and rinse for softness and manageability.

    2. Avocado Cream

    Mash ripe avocado and mix it with olive oil for an ultra-rich conditioner. This blend provides essential fatty acids that promote hair health and shine.

    ALSO READ: Upgrading living space: 6 creative wall decor ideas

    3. Curd and Honey Blend: Combine curd with honey to create a protein-rich conditioner that strengthens and moisturizes. Massage into hair, leave for 15 minutes and rinse for revitalized locks.

    4. Banana Bliss

    Blend ripe banana with a few drops of essential oil for a nourishing conditioner. Bananas' natural oils and vitamins add shine and manageability.

    5. Eggcellent Treatment

    Beat an egg and mix it with a tablespoon of lemon juice for a protein-packed conditioner. Apply, let sit for a while, and rinse for silky-smooth hair.

    ALSO READ: Lens of awareness: Here are 6 Books for your journey of Mindfulness

    6. Green Tea Infusion

    Brew green tea and mix it with aloe vera gel and a few drops of your favourite essential oil. This soothing concoction can enhance hair texture and shine.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 6:31 PM IST
